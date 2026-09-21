President Trump has announced plans for new 'AI Force' and 'AI Czar' amid growing AI safety concerns — new unit will 'cherish' AI and not 'stifle' it, Trump clarifies, while dismissing safety warnings as hoaxes

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President says “sick conspiracy” to undermine AI is underway

Trump pointing at a reporter for a question
(Image credit: Getty Images)

U.S. President Donald Trump has announced plans to form an “AI force” and appoint an “AI Czar” amid growing concerns about the risks of the rapidly advancing technology. In a lengthy September 19 post on his social media platform Truth Social, Trump compared the initiative to the creation of the U.S. Space Force — which he formed during his first term in office — clarifying that the new unit will not be used to restrict tech companies. He emphasized that his administration “will not in any way hinder or stifle the growth” of the AI industry, but will instead “cherish it, help it, and watch over it, as it grows.” The president provided no further details on the initiative’s implementation, which reportedly took the White House and the tech industry by surprise.

The announcement comes amid growing pressure on U.S. lawmakers to implement AI safeguards to address the risks the technology poses. Calls for guardrails intensified last week after an ex-OpenAI researcher resigned from Anthropic, citing concerns that AI companies weren't taking AI safety seriously enough. He warned that “people building AI earnestly believe that it could kill us all by the end of the decade,” accusing the companies of gambling with human lives. A safety researcher at the company also warned that there was a more than 10% chance AI would kill us all by 2030.

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Etiido Uko
Etiido Uko
News Contributor

Etiido Uko is a news contributor for Tom's Hardware covering the latest updates in big tech and the PC industry. He is a mechanical engineer and senior technical writer with over nine years of experience in documentation and reporting. He is deeply passionate about all things engineering and technology, and is an expert in gadgets, manufacturing, robotics, automotive, and aerospace.

9 Comments Comment from the forums
  • usertests
    Good that he's not falling for the Dario and friends' fake essays intended to lock in a duopoly.

    It's less clear what an "AI Czar" would or should do.
    Reply
  • DS426
    How about "Cyber Force" instead of "AI Force"? Sea, air, land, space, and cyberspace are all of the military's operating domains, cyber being the only one now that doesn't have it's own dedicated department and such not just being limited to AI.

    I'm not saying this is even necessary, BTW, or maybe it is -- just pointing out the above.
    Reply
  • DS426
    Nvidia CEO Jensen Huang is taking a similar stance, dismissing warnings and calls for new regulations. “We should go as fast as we can, irrespective of anyone else,” Huang said, adding that there was a “0% chance” AI will destroy the world by 2030.
    Obviously -- that's self-serving. How many GPU's will reach two generations old before they actually come online is anybody's guess, but IMO it's going to be painful for several of the AI hyperscalers.
    Reply
  • Wraithtek
    ...clarifying that the new unit will not be used to restrict tech companies. He emphasized that his administration “will not in any way hinder or stifle the growth” of the AI industry, but will instead “cherish it, help it, and watch over it, as it grows.” The president provided no further details on the initiative’s implementation...
    Sounds like something that won't do anything to protect people from a product safety, health, financial or environmental perspective. It's almost as if he just wants the power to officially threaten any of the entities that aren't sufficiently subservient, or whose donations have been found lacking.
    Reply
  • bigdragon
    Tom's Hardware said:
    President Trump doesn't in the least share these sentiments and has repeatedly downplayed such calls, including the recent warnings, as hoaxes, claiming that a “sick conspiracy” to undermine AI was underway.
    I think there's a bit of everything going on -- from malicious online campaigns and hoaxes to concerned neighborhoods and impacted localities. I think Trump should take his motorcade on a trip 30-60 minutes west and tour Virginia around Ashburn and Manassas. Do it with the windows down to enjoy the noise and pollution of some of the data centers while taking note of how some are slapped up right next to suburban communities while others are placed more responsibly in industrial areas. Then maybe take a short break in a local school and see the power grid instability firsthand.

    Data centers have made my utility costs skyrocket over the past 2 years. They've also disrupted some of my favorite hobbies -- PC building and gaming. Calling AI the "next industrial revolution" or "modern day Manhattan project" does not excuse how often AI gets simple tasks wrong, hallucinates answers to queries, and fails to respect instructions/guardrails. Everyone with money is throwing it at AI hoping to get rich quick. All that discipline and self-control people are supposed to have appears to be optional right now. As an elder Millennial, I've seen this exact chain of events play out multiple times, and I don't like where it leads. An AI Task Force that doesn't slow things down or reign things in about as useful as a weather rock.
    Reply
  • usertests
    DS426 said:
    How about "Cyber Force" instead of "AI Force"? Sea, air, land, space, and cyberspace are all of the military's operating domains, cyber being the only one now that doesn't have it's own dedicated department and such not just being limited to AI.
    We basically have it:

    https://en.wikipedia.org/wiki/United_States_Cyber_Command
    The idea for the Space Force has been kicked around as early as 1958, and Air Force Space Command was established in 1982. I don't see the necessity of making a whole branch out of Cyber/AI.
    Reply
  • Eximo
    Cyber Command motto *deeper than normal voice* "I'm In"
    Reply
  • blppt
    bigdragon said:
    I think there's a bit of everything going on -- from malicious online campaigns and hoaxes to concerned neighborhoods and impacted localities. I think Trump should take his motorcade on a trip 30-60 minutes west and tour Virginia around Ashburn and Manassas. Do it with the windows down to enjoy the noise and pollution of some of the data centers while taking note of how some are slapped up right next to suburban communities while others are placed more responsibly in industrial areas
    Your big fallacy here is that he would ever admit he is wrong.

    Remember, this guy gets po'd at WINDMILLS 'destroying his line of sight' at his golf courses.

    The only way to get him to understand is to build one right outside MaL.
    Reply
  • usertests
    blppt said:
    The only way to get him to understand is to build one right outside MaL.
    It's widely reported that there's a data center operated by Cloud South less than 2 miles from Mar-a-Lago. That's not exactly next door though.
    Reply