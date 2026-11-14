Researchers allege DeepSeek, Kimi, and other Chinese AI models were trained using banned Nvidia Blackwell GPUs — Researchers use new GPU 'fingerprinting' technique to identify the GPUs used to train open models

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A clever yet simple way to establish correlation.

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Bruno Ferreira
Bruno Ferreira
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Bruno Ferreira is a contributing writer for Tom's Hardware. He has decades of experience with PC hardware and assorted sundries, alongside a career as a developer. He's obsessed with detail and has a tendency to ramble on the topics he loves. When not doing that, he's usually playing games, or at live music shows and festivals.