Researchers easily trick Fortune-500 companies' AI agents into running arbitrary code — supply-chain attack via llms.txt guidance file illustrates how data has become code

MEMBER EXCLUSIVE
News-analysis
By
Published

Vulnerability highlights fragility of software supply chain and the fact that data has de facto become code

Computer code
(Image credit: Getty)
Latest Videos FromTom's Hardware
Bruno Ferreira
Bruno Ferreira
Contributor

Bruno Ferreira is a contributing writer for Tom's Hardware. He has decades of experience with PC hardware and assorted sundries, alongside a career as a developer. He's obsessed with detail and has a tendency to ramble on the topics he loves. When not doing that, he's usually playing games, or at live music shows and festivals.