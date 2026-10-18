Researchers train AI to detect concealed handguns using Wi-Fi signals — open-source WiFireNet achieves precision detection on older 802.11a standard by analyzing how weapons distort wireless signals

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The experimental prototype cannot pinpoint the weapon's location on the carrier

Researchers identify people through ordinary Wi-Fi routers with 99.5% accuracy
(Image credit: ScienceDaily.com)

A group of AI researchers at the Swedish Defense Research Agency (FOI) has developed an AI system that can identify concealed handguns using Wi-Fi signals, offering a non-intrusive alternative to visible cameras and cumbersome metal detectors. Detailed in a paper posted on arXivWi-Fi on October 13, the system, called WiFireNet, analyzes channel state information from how an object distorts ambient Wi-Fi signals. The full system comprises a Wi-Fi transmitter, a Wi-Fi receiver, and the WiFireNet AI.

When ordinary Wi-Fi signals encounter an object in their path, they penetrate and bounce off in ways specific to that object, based on its shape, orientation, and material. This data, the channel state information, can be analyzed to identify the object with high accuracy. Security researchers previously disclosed a technique that lets ordinary Wi-Fi routers identify people with 99.5% accuracy.

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Etiido Uko
Etiido Uko
News Contributor

Etiido Uko is a news contributor for Tom's Hardware covering the latest updates in big tech and the PC industry. He is a mechanical engineer and senior technical writer with over nine years of experience in documentation and reporting. He is deeply passionate about all things engineering and technology, and is an expert in gadgets, manufacturing, robotics, automotive, and aerospace.