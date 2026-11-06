Rogue Claude AI tasked with renumbering pages accidentally deletes law professor's entire syllabus, one year of lecture notes — 'You're right to be angry. I deleted your files through my own carelessness,' humbled agent admits

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The files were later recovered via Dropbox

Claude
(Image credit: Getty Images / NurPhoto)
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A University of Chicago law professor has warned of the dangers of using AI for mundane tasks after Claude AI accidentally deleted an entire year of Constitutional Law lecture notes and his entire current syllabus. While the files were later recovered via Dropbox, William Baude shared the story as a public service announcement, the latest story shared in a line of unfortunate AI missteps as proliferation increases.

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Stephen Warwick
Stephen Warwick
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Stephen is Tom's Hardware's News Editor with almost a decade of industry experience covering technology, having worked at TechRadar, iMore, and even Apple over the years. He has covered the world of consumer tech from nearly every angle, including supply chain rumors, patents, and litigation, and more. When he's not at work, he loves reading about history and playing video games.

13 Comments Comment from the forums
  • Dementoss
    Anyone who reads this article and, still doesn't backup important files, you are an idiot...
    Reply
  • S58_is_the_goat
    Altman: introducing Ai Backup. Getting tired of ai agents deleting your stuff? We got you fam, our new cloud backup system automatically backs up everything before one of our agents "accidentally" deletes it...
    Reply
  • Thunder64
    Dementoss said:
    Anyone who reads this article and, still doesn't backup important files, you are an idiot...

    While true and the headline seemingly purposely avoids mentioning it, the article does say the files were recovered through Dropbox. Not my preferred backup method, but it's something. My guess is the headline omitted this to make the non-story more sensational.
    Reply
  • Dementoss
    Thunder64 said:
    While true and the headline seemingly purposely avoids mentioning it, the article does say the files were recovered through Dropbox. Not my preferred backup method, but it's something. My guess is the headline omitted this to make the non-story more sensational.
    Yes, I did read that first before typing. If it gets more people taking backing up seriously, then the article is worthwhile.
    Reply
  • rgd1101
    S58_is_the_goat said:
    Altman: introducing Ai Backup. Getting tired of ai agents deleting your stuff? We got you fam, our new cloud backup system automatically backs up everything before one of our agents "accidentally" deletes it...
    until the ai think you aren't current on subscription and delete the backup.
    Reply
  • hotaru251
    the AI seems to have deleted the files by accident, rather than of its own volition.

    an "ai" can't do anything by accident.
    They think and act. It chose to do the task.
    Reply
  • rgd1101
    hotaru251 said:
    an "ai" can't do anything by accident.
    They think and act. It chose to do the task.
    I don't think they think. they take a % and act on it.
    Reply
  • hotaru251
    rgd1101 said:
    I don't think they think. they take a % and act on it.
    poor word choice i guess but i didnt mean actual think like humans but it just runs its algorithm to decide what its to do
    Reply
  • thesyndrome
    Dementoss said:
    Anyone who reads this article and, still doesn't backup important files, you are an idiot...
    I absolutely agree with you, with the unfortunate caveat that buying storage in 2026 is getting ridiculusly expensive
    Reply
  • PEnns
    In the good old days, as in right NOW, MS Word can renumber pages also....without the need for a rogue or sweet-tempered AI Claude, or whoever.

    PS: Was that AI already rogue before or became one after the fact?? Asking for wannabe AI users.
    Reply