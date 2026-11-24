Last month, a former OpenAI employee with ties to Saudi Arabia was arrested for bugging conference rooms in the company. Today, Bloomberg reports that prosecutors in the case uncovered hundreds of recordings, dozens of which were meetings and conversations dating as far back as September. Prosecutors believe some recordings may contain sensitive information that can be regarded as trade secrets, the dispersion of which could be a threat to US national security.

In October, we covered how Abdulrahman Alfozan, a former OpenAI employee, was arrested for installing a covert listening device behind the company's executive conference room television using a Seeed Xiao ESP32-S3. The device was discovered days later, with investigations linking it to Alfozan and subsequently leading to his arrest and removal from the company.

According to this latest report, prosecutors urged a federal judge to deny Alfozan’s request to be released on bail while the investigation is ongoing, fearing that Alfozan might flee before trial “given his relatively weak ties to the US and the considerable […] connections he has in his native Saudi Arabia.”

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Prosecutors have stated, “Thus far, the government has located hundreds of audio files on the defendant’s personal computer, including dozens of recordings of meetings or conversations that occurred at OpenAI throughout September 2026, many of which involve discussions of what may be trade secrets,” as reported by Bloomberg. The court filing also says that Alfozan kept audio files and AI-generated transcripts on his computer, with some recordings uploaded to Dropbox, “meticulously categorized by date and renamed according to the content of the recording.” Prosecutors also found a collections of images of a "strategic partnership" document marked as confidential on Alfozan's confiscated phone.

The filing also states, “At the same time as he was secretly recording, cataloging, and transcribing dozens of meetings concerning (among other things) OpenAI’s partnerships and capabilities, the defendant was in frequent communication with various people affiliated with the Saudi government.” However, Alfozan denies stealing trade secrets from OpenAI for Saudi Arabia, with his lawyer arguing that Alfozan “has no special or covert ties to the Saudi government,” in a separate court filing on Friday.

According to the October 27 indictment , he is charged with interception of oral communications, not theft of trade secrets or economic espionage, as with sharing trade secrets with another government. Alfozan requested to set his bond at $1 million, but this could be denied at the hearing set for Tuesday; additional charges could also follow if the investigation finds out what Alfozan is doing, or plans to do, with the recordings and to whom he would send them.

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