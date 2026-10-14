Saudi OpenAI engineer arrested for allegedly planting $14 recording device in company office — cheap microcontroller was meant to 'secretly capture sensitive communications about the company’s super intelligence technology'

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The recording device was discovered two days after it was installed.

OpenAI offices
(Image credit: Getty Images)

An OpenAI employee has been arrested for allegedly planting a listening device in an executive meeting room. According to the Department of Justice (DOJ), 35-year-old Abdulrahman Alfozan, a national of the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia, allegedly installed a covert listening device in the back of a television used in the meeting room and covered it with toilet paper on or about Sept. 28, which was discovered a couple of days later. The FBI’s criminal complaint listed the device as a Seeed Xiao ESP32-S3 Sense, which is available on the seeedstudio.com website for $14 and listed for $24 on Amazon.

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Jowi Morales
Jowi Morales
Contributing Writer

Jowi Morales is a tech enthusiast with years of experience working in the industry. He’s been writing with several tech publications since 2021, where he’s been interested in tech hardware and consumer electronics.