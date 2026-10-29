Man granted first-of-its-kind religious exemption against mandatory AI use at work — Humanist argues that offloading his thinking to LLMs violates his beliefs, Title VII accommodation protects employee

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David Durman says that he's unwilling to outsource his thinking to AI tools.

a person with their mind tied to an AI on a laptop
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David Durman, a research administrator at the University of Kentucky (UK), has successfully argued that using AI violates his beliefs as a humanist and has received Title VII religious accommodation from university officials not to use the technology. According to the Religion News Service (RNS), Durman believes in "the human part of life," which includes making his own decisions. However, he says that when the UK asked its employees to use AI, he felt that doing so would mean outsourcing his thinking to tools like ChatGPT and Microsoft Copilot, thus violating his deeply held beliefs.

“The process and work involved in thinking through situations, through my work, through my ethics, through the way I handle other people, is a key component in being able to develop myself as a moral person,” Durman told RNS in an interview. “And offloading that labor, regardless of whether it’s taxing or not, is undercutting my ability to be a moral actor.” Because of this, the research administrator was granted a Title VII exemption under the Civil Rights Act of 1964, which prohibited employment discrimination based on race, color, religion, sex, and national origin. While humanism is often a non-religious philosophy or a worldview, federal courts have ruled that it qualifies as a religion.

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Jowi Morales
Jowi Morales
Contributing Writer

Jowi Morales is a tech enthusiast with years of experience working in the industry. He’s been writing with several tech publications since 2021, where he’s been interested in tech hardware and consumer electronics.

2 Comments Comment from the forums
  • Findecanor
    Steve Jobs' vision from back in the 1970's was the computer should be the "bicycle of the mind".
    A bicycle still runs on the user's power: it just uses the power in a more efficient way -- so that you can go faster with less effort. But the user is still in full control.

    Many users of modern AI systems have complained that the system reduces their agency.
    Programmers using generative AI tools complain that when the AI does the work, they have less insight in what the code does, and that not doing problem solving has robbed them of what used to be enjoyable in their line of work.
    Reply
  • bit_user
    Findecanor said:
    Many users of modern AI systems have complained that the system reduces their agency.
    Programmers using generative AI tools complain that when the AI does the work, they have less insight in what the code does, and that not doing problem solving has robbed them of what used to be enjoyable in their line of work.
    I still don't use it to write code, but I've found it valuable for code reviews and even debugging.
    Reply