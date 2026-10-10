SoftBank seeks $100 billion for AI-refined projects from Middle Eastern investors — fund would be used to acquire companies and improve their operations using artificial intelligence and robotics

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Expects AI and robotics to improve balance sheets of established companies.

Masayoshi Son
(Image credit: Getty / Bloomberg)

Masayoshi Son, founder of SoftBank, is seeking up to $100 billion from Gulf investors to establish a fund that would acquire companies and improve their operations using artificial intelligence and robotics, according to the Financial Times. The initiative comes as SoftBank faces growing concerns over its $65 billion investment in OpenAI and its delayed initial public offering (IPO).

Unlike SoftBank's previous investment vehicles, which primarily financed technology companies, the proposed fund would purchase established businesses and introduce AI and other advanced technologies to improve their operations in a bid to improve their value, which is a relatively novel model to make money on AI. Son has reportedly approached influential investors in the Middle East, including senior figures in the United Arab Emirates, in recent weeks to get the money to acquire companies that have not yet adopted AI and/or robotics, but which could substantially improve their business positions by doing so.

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Anton Shilov
Anton Shilov
Contributing Writer

Anton Shilov is a contributing writer at Tom’s Hardware. Over the past couple of decades, he has covered everything from CPUs and GPUs to supercomputers and from modern process technologies and latest fab tools to high-tech industry trends.