South Korea used emergency disaster alerts during its national college admission test to catch prohibited devices. The anti-cheating measure was announced after a cheater in South Korea’s tax accountant exam confessed to using AI and a micro-camera to cheat. The alerts caught a total of 54 candidates, with 111 total when combined with other means, The Korean Herald reports.

The College Scholastic Ability Test (CSAT), also known as Suneung, is one of South Korea’s most important yearly events. The exam is so significant that the whole country pauses and makes way for the test-takers; police clear the roads and escort late students, noisy construction and maintenance are suspended, aircraft are grounded, military exercises are paused, and the stock market opens an hour later. The government even requests public institutions and private companies start work later, delaying the rush hour and ensuring the students arrive unimpeded.

The brutal exam, held every third Thursday of November, lasts eight hours, from 8:40 AM to 5:45 PM, often being the deciding factor for the trajectory of the students’ lives. With such high stakes, cheating is not unusual.

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The month before the CSAT, South Korea’s Certified Tax Accountant exam received an unusually large number of high scorers — with 66 candidates scoring over 90+ in introductory accounting over only two in 2025 and one in 2024, as reported by The Korean Herald . The top scorer, Han Won-seok, confessed to cheating on his lawyer’s YouTube channel, admitting to cheating using a micro-camera that feeds images of the test to an AI on his smartphone.

The confession went live days before the Suneung, prompting the South Korean government to tighten up its anti-cheating measures for the exam, with Prime Minister Lee Jae Myung stating, "Cheating involving the abuse of AI in South Korea, where public examinations significantly affect the distribution of opportunities and resources, rocks the basic order of our society by undermining fairness and trust," calling for an overhaul of the system to address AI-assisted cheating, as reported by Yonhap News Agency .

The first alert rang at 8:30 AM, ten minutes before the exam started, catching 31 students with unauthorized devices, whose scores were immediately invalidated despite the test not having started yet. The next two alerts at 2:21 and 2:57 PM caught 23 more, bringing the total to 54. As of today, Yonhap News Agency reports that 111 total students were caught with unauthorized devices — 52 were caught through other methods such as metal detectors, WiFi signal detection, and physical inspections, with a further five caught red-handed using prohibited devices.

Alongside the South Korean government’s reaction to the confession, a law school entrance exam candidate accused of AI-assisted cheating like Han Won-seok had died on the day of the Suneung. In July, Lee Jin-woo, a Legal Education Eligibility Test (LEET) candidate, achieved an impressive perfect score and is reportedly the first to do so. Months later, he published a book about his study methods, talking about lifestyle changes, exercise, diet, and even reduced smartphone use.

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When the tax accountant cheater confessed on Sunday, it led to online suspicion about Lee’s perfect LEET score, with two lawyers even filing legal complaints accusing him of obstruction of official duties. Lee was supposed to be interviewed on YouTube early on Thursday to prove his academic abilities, but he did not show up. Later that day, when Police investigated the legal complaints and after he was reported missing, he was found dead of cardiac arrest at 1:12 PM in a motel, with a note at the scene stating he was mentally and physically exhausted, with no mention of the cheating allegations, as reported by Yonhap News Agency .

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