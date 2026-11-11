SpaceX develops its own ‘Kessel’ rack-scale system featuring 72 Nvidia Rubin GPUs for data centers in space, report claims — replaces conventional NVLink cable assemblies with a massive 84-layer printed circuit board

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Nvidia Vera Rubin, CES 2026
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SpaceX/xAI is developing a custom version of Nvidia's Vera Rubin NVL72 rack-scale AI system that replaces conventional NVLink cable assemblies with a massive 84-layer printed circuit board (PCB), in part for use in orbital data centers, reports SemiAnalysis. The system is codenamed Kessel and retains 36 Vera CPUs, 72 Rubin GPUs, and nine NVLink switch trays, but introduces a different solid-state interconnect architecture. While SpaceX/xAI will continue to buy Nvidia hardware directly from the company, Elon Musk's company will source other components independently, which could give it greater control over its hardware supply chain.

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Anton Shilov
Anton Shilov
Contributing Writer

Anton Shilov is a contributing writer at Tom’s Hardware. Over the past couple of decades, he has covered everything from CPUs and GPUs to supercomputers and from modern process technologies and latest fab tools to high-tech industry trends.