SpaceX reportedly seeking $40 billion debt package for Nvidia AI hardware — massive raise could fund roughly 360,000 Vera Rubin GPUs across 5,000 NVL72 racks

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$40 billion for Nvidia Rubin?

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(Image credit: Nvidia)

SpaceX is reportedly looking to raise $40 billion to acquire Nvidia AI processors in a bid to expand its compute capabilities, reports the Financial Times. The financing could combine $10 billion in bank loans with $30 billion in investment-grade debt and may be completed in 2027, though discussions are still at an early stage and there is no guarantee that a transaction will materialize. If it does, then SpaceX's xAI will get $40 billion worth of Nvidia Rubin generation hardware, which includes AI accelerators.

Although Bloomberg reports that the proposed financing would be used specifically to purchase Nvidia AI accelerators, since xAI has traditionally bought servers or rack-scale AI solutions from Nvidia and its partners, it is likely that the company will continue to do so rather than opt to get accelerators and then build AI servers itself. Assuming that xAI indeed gets Vera Rubin NVL72 systems at around $8 million per unit, then for $40 billion it is going to get approximately 5,000 or so machines with roughly 360,000 Nvidia Rubin AI accelerators inside. At this point, it is unclear whether $40 billion is xAI's entire new compute capacity budget for 2027, or if the company plans to spend more.

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Anton Shilov
Anton Shilov
Contributing Writer

Anton Shilov is a contributing writer at Tom’s Hardware. Over the past couple of decades, he has covered everything from CPUs and GPUs to supercomputers and from modern process technologies and latest fab tools to high-tech industry trends.