AI agent used to perform controversial brain surgery on a mouse, Anthropic Sonnet controlled motorized surgery rig — Opus 5.5 refused to conduct biological experiment, Sonnet given free rein to treat epilepsy with a range of gene therapy vectors after

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This raises a lot of ethical questions, though.

AI robots conducting an operation on a patient
(Image credit: Getty Images)
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Exin Therapeutics, a biotech startup focusing on next-generation neurotherapeutics, claims it has successfully conducted brain surgery on a mouse using an AI agent. Its co-founder and CEO, Gabriel Ocana-Santero, shared the entire procedure on X, showing how the AI agent chose the gene therapy vector and dosage and the brain region where it would be applied. The AI agent also drove the robotic arms that injected the medication into the mouse’s brain. Thankfully, the operation seems to have been a success, with the mouse recovering well and recorded moving around in its enclosure.

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Jowi Morales
Jowi Morales
Contributing Writer

Jowi Morales is a tech enthusiast with years of experience working in the industry. He’s been writing with several tech publications since 2021, where he’s been interested in tech hardware and consumer electronics.