Super Micro smuggling co-conspirator pleads guilty to sending AI chips to China — broker admits breaking export control rules as company co-founder denies charges

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The authorities didn't reveal the details of the deal, though.

Super Micro
(Image credit: Getty / Bloomberg)

Ting-Wei “Willy” Sun, a third-party broker and “fixer” who’s been charged alongside Super Micro co-founder Yih-Shyan “Wally” Liaw and sales manager Ruei-Tsang “Steven” Chang for conspiring to unlawfully divert Nvidia AI chips to China, has pleaded guilty to the allegations against him. According to Bloomberg, Sun’s plea comes as part of an agreement with prosecutors, although the details of any possible cooperation arrangement remain undisclosed. Sun is also expected to be sentenced on Sept. 8, 2027, after entering his plea.

The case against the individuals was revealed earlier this year after it was discovered that they diverted Super Micro servers containing Nvidia chips to China. The three were reported to have sent the servers to a Southeast Asian company, which then proceeded to fake the paperwork and create dummy servers for inspectors. Workers then used hair dryers to remove the serial numbers on the real servers to transfer them to the dummy server shells to complete the illusion, while the real servers made their way to China. Further investigation revealed that the three used a Thailand-based corporation to receive the servers, which were then delivered to Alibaba, even as the Chinese tech giant denied receiving the banned Nvidia hardware.

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Jowi Morales
Jowi Morales
Contributing Writer

Jowi Morales is a tech enthusiast with years of experience working in the industry. He’s been writing with several tech publications since 2021, where he’s been interested in tech hardware and consumer electronics.