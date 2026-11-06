Tesla unveils AI accelerator roadmap, adopts new 'SI' branding in 'Super Intelligence' push — SI6 to bring 80X more compute performance, Dojo 3 headed to space

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Adopts 'Super Intelligence' term for new processors, retrofits it for old ones too.

Tesla
(Image credit: Tesla)
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Tesla has disclosed its revamped AI accelerator roadmap that sheds some light on the future of the company's chip development efforts. The Elon Musk company expects that its 6th Generation inference accelerator will bring 80X more compute performance than the existing 4th Generation chip, whereas its D3 training accelerator will cease to use SRAM-centric architecture in favor of a multi-chiplet design with stacked HBM. Also, Tesla has adopted the term "super intelligence" instead of artificial intelligence for its AI accelerators, renaming them with SI monikers. Musk recently confirmed SpaceXAI would be redubbed SpaceXSI for the same reason.

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Anton Shilov
Anton Shilov
Contributing Writer

Anton Shilov is a contributing writer at Tom’s Hardware. Over the past couple of decades, he has covered everything from CPUs and GPUs to supercomputers and from modern process technologies and latest fab tools to high-tech industry trends.

2 Comments Comment from the forums
  • DffrntDrmmr
    AI will always be fake to me
    Reply
  • hotaru251
    just like twitter....he can call something w/e he wants and everyone will still call it what it is.
    Reply