The price of AI is crashing faster than the rate of Moore's Law, report suggests — intelligence costs are in freefall, outpacing comparative technologies like compute, DNA sequencing, and lithium batteries

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Vendor loyalty and subscription schemes have limited appeal when prices can fall so fast.

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A new report from AI research firm Epoch AI suggests the price of artificial intelligence has fallen by thousands of times in recent years — faster than any other transformational technology in the past century. The report suggests that the cost of artificial intelligence is just under 50% cheaper every quarter, and 13 times cheaper per year.

That's faster than lithium batteries, faster than DNA sequencing, and even faster than compute, which has been benefiting from the rapid advancements from Moore's Law for much of the past century

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Jon Martindale
Jon Martindale
Freelance Writer

Jon Martindale is a contributing writer for Tom's Hardware. For the past 20 years, he's been writing about PC components, emerging technologies, and the latest software advances. His deep and broad journalistic experience gives him unique insights into the most exciting technology trends of today and tomorrow.