This week on Tom's Hardware Premium: October 3, 2026 — AI Chip Design week, OpenAI Interview, and AI agent safety

News
By
Published

It's been a bumper week of coverage.

Synopsys render with AI Chip Design Week Badge
(Image credit: Synopsys / Tom's Hardware)

Over at Tom's Hardware Premium, we've been publishing a slew of stories centered around our themed AI Chip Design Week, where you can learn more about how artificial intelligence is reshaping the chipmaking world. Each article in our series of stories is free to access for a limited time, and we're extending the free period over the weekend until Monday, October 5, so you don't miss out.

Headlining this week is our interview with OpenAI hardware VP Richard Ho, talking all things Jalapeño, the Broadcom co-developed inference ASIC that the company debuted earlier this year at Hot Chips 2026. The interview dives into how the company used AI within its design processes, beating Nvidia on efficiency, and demystifying common misconceptions like only being optimized to run OpenAI models. This lengthy read is a full, unredacted transcript of our session with Ho, so don't miss out.

Latest Videos FromTom's Hardware
Tom's Hardware Premium Subcription
Tom's Hardware Premium Subcription: $29 at tomshardware.com

Don’t miss out on this Tom’s Hardware Premium. Get a full year of access for just $29, or from $7 per-month. Get daily news analysis, deep dives into specialist topics in the semiconductor industry, as well as access to Bench, the largest benchmarking database around.

View Deal
Sayem Ahmed
Sayem Ahmed
Subscription Editor

Sayem Ahmed is the Subscription Editor at Tom's Hardware. He covers a broad range of deep dives into hardware, both new and old, including the CPUs, GPUs, and everything else that uses a semiconductor. He has worked as a professional tech journalist since 2015 and has written for Gamespot, IGN, and Dexerto.

1 Comment Comment from the forums