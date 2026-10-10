Top AI labs reportedly planning for catastrophic AI event fallout — Anthropic, OpenAI, and others reportedly building contingency plans and running scenarios of a runaway AI wreaking havoc

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AI labs are preparing for 'The Day After Tomorrow' of an AI catastrophe.

AI robots in a post-apocalyptic landscape
(Image credit: Getty Images)

Anthropic, OpenAI, and other AI labs are reportedly gaming out scenarios where a rogue AI wreaks havoc on critical infrastructure, like financial services, internet and telecommunications, or utilities such as power and water. According to Axios, the leadership of these companies is privately preparing for such an incident, similar to how the Pentagon has been running war games to see the results of different strategies in case of a nuclear exchange between nations.

Planning like this is not unheard of in the corporate world, with enterprises sometimes running business continuity exercises to account for contingencies. However, what’s concerning is that these exercises are in preparation for a major AI incident, something that many industry experts believe would happen within the next six to 12 months. "OpenAI conducts preparedness exercises where teams discuss and work through a range of potential scenarios," a company spokesperson told the publication. "These scenarios are not treated as inevitable but are meant to help us prepare for a variety of circumstances."

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Jowi Morales
Jowi Morales
Contributing Writer

Jowi Morales is a tech enthusiast with years of experience working in the industry. He’s been writing with several tech publications since 2021, where he’s been interested in tech hardware and consumer electronics.

1 Comment Comment from the forums
  • PEnns
    ...scenarios where a rogue AI wreaks havoc on critical infrastructure, like financial services, internet and telecommunications, or utilities such as power and water"
    Are we talking about AI or Skynet?? It seems the distinction is lost on many people!

    As to "..AI labs promise to “self-police” AI development"
    We have a long and storied history in the US with letting Big Biz "self-police"....even after the taxpayer bled billions to bail them out!

    What a joke.
    Reply