Two Chinese companies cleared to buy banned Nvidia AI chips have empty offices and unknown addresses — investigation reveals businesses have ties to sanctioned Chinese military suppliers

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Is the U.S. Department of Commerce simply rubber stamping these applications?

an abandoned office
(Image credit: Eder Pozo Pérez/Unsplash)
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An investigation has found that addresses for two Chinese companies approved to purchase Nvidia H200 chips led to empty offices, and the receptionists at the buildings were unfamiliar with them. According to The New York Times, these companies didn’t just have empty offices; their executives are often linked to other firms sanctioned by the United States for working with and providing advanced technology to the Chinese military.

This news has revealed concerns that the U.S. Department of Commerce is simply rubber-stamping GPU export license applications instead of scrutinizing each one for potential links to Beijing. “I have a ton of concerns that neither the Commerce Department or Nvidia is doing the due diligence needed to ensure that the licensing terms are being followed,” former China director for the White House National Security Council Liza Tobin told the publication.

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Jowi Morales
Jowi Morales
Contributing Writer

Jowi Morales is a tech enthusiast with years of experience working in the industry. He’s been writing with several tech publications since 2021, where he’s been interested in tech hardware and consumer electronics.

1 Comment Comment from the forums
  • alan.campbell99
    This is probably partly due to all 'the best people' there now while most competent employees were got rid of.
    Reply