TypeSafe AI's Jev offers an alternative to LLMs that claims to be 193x faster and 445x cheaper — System One type model is bespoke for probabilistic decision-making

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A shift towards AI for code, a fresh reprieve from verbose chatbots.

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Bruno Ferreira
Bruno Ferreira
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Bruno Ferreira is a contributing writer for Tom's Hardware. He has decades of experience with PC hardware and assorted sundries, alongside a career as a developer. He's obsessed with detail and has a tendency to ramble on the topics he loves. When not doing that, he's usually playing games, or at live music shows and festivals.