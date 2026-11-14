U.S. Treasury Secretary questions whether Nvidia knowingly sold AI GPUs to shell companies, says company itself is responsible — ‘I think it is important that anyone at the company there be held accountable for that’

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Yet, he is confident that Nvidia's board will conduct a thorough investigation.

US Treasury Secretary Scott Bessent
(Image credit: Getty Images)
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Scott Bessent, U.S. Treasury Secretary, admitted that the U.S. export controls cannot prevent all the restricted hardware from reaching China or other adversaries, which is why the country allegedly obtained millions of restricted AI GPUs from Nvidia. At the same time, he questioned the efficiency of Nvidia's internal controls. called for accountability at Nvidia, criticized the company's general counsel, but stressed that it was unclear whether Nvidia chief executive Jensen Huang knew about the potentially illicit practices.

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Anton Shilov
Anton Shilov
Contributing Writer

Anton Shilov is a contributing writer at Tom’s Hardware. Over the past couple of decades, he has covered everything from CPUs and GPUs to supercomputers and from modern process technologies and latest fab tools to high-tech industry trends.

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