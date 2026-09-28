UK Games Expo bans games and art made mostly using AI — UKGE enforces booth shutdowns and bans after deleted-comment debacle, says that the ‘central creative process must be conducted by humans’

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Robots aren’t welcome at UKGE.

a tabletop game with players around it
(Image credit: Karthik Balakrishnan/Unsplash)

The UK Games Expo (UKGE), the UK’s largest tabletop gaming convention, has just published a new AI policy banning games and other products mostly created using the technology from the exhibition floor. According to the UK Games Expo AI Policy, the organizers reserve the right to require exhibitors displaying or selling games that were mostly built using AI to remove them. Should the exhibitor refuse to comply, their booth could be closed down, and they could be banned from participating in UKGE moving forward.

UKGE said that it supports original works from human designers, publishers, artists, illustrators, and writers. “We therefore require that our Exhibitors ensure that all products exhibited, displayed, or sold have been created by humans using their own skills. Items and products that have been created or generated completely or in significant part by the use of AI tools and programs are prohibited,” it said in its new policy document. “This includes but is not limited to art and text used in all forms of tabletop games and associated products and accessories, craft items, piece of arts, clothing, and books both fiction and non-fiction.” The only exception that the event organizer listed is the “use of computerized tools used for spell checking and minor editing and aiding in production or accessibility.”

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Jowi Morales
Jowi Morales
Contributing Writer

Jowi Morales is a tech enthusiast with years of experience working in the industry. He’s been writing with several tech publications since 2021, where he’s been interested in tech hardware and consumer electronics.