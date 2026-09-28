UK government tells staff to stop thanking AI chatbots — draft guidance pushes lightweight models and shorter prompts to cut environmental impact

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It's more efficient not to say thank you, and there's just no need to, the document explains, alongside other best practices.

Gemini AI on a phone.
(Image credit: Nur Photo via Getty Images)

The United Kingdom government has published a guide on how its employees should use AI, including a reminder that people don't need to thank their chatbots for their work. The new document, which is still a draft and yet to be finalized, is designed to help people use AI "safely, fairly and sustainably, especially for government work."

The draft "Using AI ethically and sustainably" document also warns users that they should check and follow any AI policies put in place by their individual departments, noting that there may be specific tools and approaches that they should use. It's unclear which departments these may be, but it suggests an awareness that usage patterns may change depending on the nature of the work being done. This is backed up by a section that reminds employees to use the right tool for the task. Examples include using Gemini Flash instead of Gemini Pro and GPT Instant instead of GPT Thinking.

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Oliver Haslam
Oliver Haslam
Contributing Writer

Oliver Haslam has written about technology of all shapes and sizes for over 15 years, both online and in print. He's fascinated by how personal computing continues to change as tower PCs give way to foldable phones and beyond.

11 Comments Comment from the forums
  • Neilbob
    What complete nonsense. It's almost like our government doesn't know its own people at all.

    Not only will we say thankyou to everything, we will also tell it we are sorry at every possible opportunity, whether it's our mistake or not.

    I do the same (in real life that is, not for some phony-baloney computerised tomfoolery).
    Reply
  • bit_user
    I only use polite words or phrases as part of a prompt I'm going to type, anyway. I never enter a prompt that serves no purpose other than to express gratitude. Most often, I will use these as a turn of phrase, such as "Thank you for explaining X, but I'm really more interested in Y."

    Remember that what you get out of a chat bot has a lot to do with what you put in. Their responses are very context-dependent, and if you want a more detailed, thoughtful, and accurate response, then use of proper grammar, punctuation, and the appropriate jargon can help.

    The article said:
    It is, of course, true that you don't need to thank a chatbot for its help, but some may choose to ignore that advice. Especially given constant claims by AI companies that their tech "could kill all humans" sooner or later.
    I guess this was a silly, throw-away remark. However, it's worth understanding how LLMs retain context, as that also gets to the underlying rationale for why thanking them is pointless. Once you've concluded a session, the context is discarded and the instance forgets everything about the interaction.

    The only possible exception to that is if part of your interaction is incorporated into training data for future models, although I'm not sure exactly if or how they do that. Even if it is, it's literally a drop in the ocean of all their training data and won't make any difference. Certainly not enough to justify the additional prompt processing.
    Reply
  • COLGeek
    Being polite to our future AI overlords may not be such a bad idea. /s

    Okay, I'll show myself to the door now.
    Reply
  • Arkitekt78
    The fact this even has to be said is ridiculous. Environmental impact aside, thanking or otherwise being polite to a machine is nonsensical. That being said.... of course this would come from UK. 🤣
    Reply
  • Kindaian
    No need to waste tokens with extra context:

    https://github.com/JuliusBrussee/caveman
    Reply
  • greenfire33
    Teach the world to be even more rude than it already is, good idea!
    Reply
  • bit_user
    greenfire33 said:
    Teach the world to be even more rude than it already is, good idea!
    I did have this same thought. It's the sort of thing that makes sense in the short-term and for pragmatic reasons. However, it could cast a long shadow, at a cultural level.
    Reply
  • bigdragon
    I predict that in a year or two there will be a flood of articles decrying the lack of pleasantries in communication. They'll all ask if interacting with AI was the motivation behind people becoming more rude without actually blaming AI. It'll be like the post-pandemic "everyone forgot how to socialize" crisis all over again!
    Reply
  • Katorga
    greenfire33 said:
    Teach the world to be even more rude than it already is, good idea!
    Or teach it to distinguish between humans and AI. Losing sight of the fact that you're interacting with the latter and that it has no feelings could be dangerous.
    Reply
  • me-three
    Kindaian said:
    No need to waste tokens with extra context:

    https://github.com/JuliusBrussee/caveman
    Thanks. Bookmarked. Token cost doesn't figure into local AI use, but semantic compression will help with both prompt processing & token gen speeds. OTOH loss of pragmatics makes it worthwhile only for technical or coding use, not general use.
    Reply