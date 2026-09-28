UK government tells staff to stop thanking AI chatbots — draft guidance pushes lightweight models and shorter prompts to cut environmental impact

The United Kingdom government has published a guide on how its employees should use AI, including a reminder that people don't need to thank their chatbots for their work. The new document, which is still a draft and yet to be finalized, is designed to help people use AI "safely, fairly and sustainably, especially for government work."

The draft "Using AI ethically and sustainably" document also warns users that they should check and follow any AI policies put in place by their individual departments, noting that there may be specific tools and approaches that they should use. It's unclear which departments these may be, but it suggests an awareness that usage patterns may change depending on the nature of the work being done. This is backed up by a section that reminds employees to use the right tool for the task. Examples include using Gemini Flash instead of Gemini Pro and GPT Instant instead of GPT Thinking.

The sub-600-word document offers guidance on using AI responsibly, including checking the output of an AI before using it. This doesn't just apply to making sure that any actual data the AI provides is correct, but also includes ensuring that "users or groups are treated fairly and equally" as well as avoiding "stereotypes or discriminatory language."

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The government is also keen to make sure that its employees don't rely on AI, reminding everyone that they are responsible for any content or decisions that are made using the input of AI. They won't be able to simply point the finger at an AI-powered tool if something goes awry. This is especially notable given a recent report suggested that using AI can actually increase burnout because it allows workers to take on too many tasks.

The "Use AI efficiently" section is where the document aims to help reduce the environmental impact of AI use — including a reminder that users need not say thank you. Further, they're told that they should use as few prompts as possible while ensuring they are as short, clear, and direct as possible. There's also a (dead) link to a prompt library. It's possible that the link is only available to those on a government network.

It is, of course, true that you don't need to thank a chatbot for its help, but some may choose to ignore that advice. Especially given constant claims by AI companies that their tech "could kill all humans" sooner or later.

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