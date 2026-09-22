US and China propose hotline to de-escalate AI threats ahead of Washington summit — comms channel between both nations to be left open in case of national security threats posed by autonomous artificial intelligence

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A red telephone for the 21st century.

Phone on the Resolute Desk.
(Image credit: Al Drago/Bloomberg via Getty Images)

The U.S. and China have proposed developing a hotline for AI incident reports to address the risk of a rogue AI model getting out of control and to prevent misinterpretations of attacks that could trigger rapid autonomous escalation, Reuters reports. This news comes ahead of a planned visit by Chinese Premier Xi Jinping to Washington on September 24. U.S. Treasury Secretary Scott Bessent has also confirmed that follow-up AI safety discussions are scheduled between the two nations in two months' time.

All of this sits against the backdrop of ongoing U.S. China trade and relations talks, in addition to various frontier AI agents seemingly breaking out of their containment and hacking organizations without oversight from humans.

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Jon Martindale
Jon Martindale
Freelance Writer

Jon Martindale is a contributing writer for Tom's Hardware. For the past 20 years, he's been writing about PC components, emerging technologies, and the latest software advances. His deep and broad journalistic experience gives him unique insights into the most exciting technology trends of today and tomorrow.