US frontier AI companies warn authorities over sophisticated distillation attacks — China warns of 'countermeasures' if America tries to constrain domestic AI models

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Direct attacks may be simple enough to stop, but buying up third-party conversations remains an elusive vector.

Donald Trump and Xi Jingping.
(Image credit: Evan Vucci-Pool via Getty Images)

The U.S. government and American AI developers are growing increasingly concerned about the effectiveness of so-called distillation attacks against Western Frontier AI models, as Bloomberg reports. This may be helping China and Russia develop AI models with similar capabilities, but at a fraction of the cost and compute requirements. China has publicly rejected these claims, but pledged to enact "countermeasures" if America used the pretext of these allegations to "contain" Chinese developments.

Efforts to combat distillation attacks have been ongoing for much of 2026 already, with major Western AI labs pledging to work together against such efforts earlier this year. But even with attempts to detect and prevent distillation, foreign actors have also been purchasing logs of third-party conversations made using legitimate accounts, making it hard to halt the practice entirely.

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Jon Martindale
Jon Martindale
Freelance Writer

Jon Martindale is a contributing writer for Tom's Hardware. For the past 20 years, he's been writing about PC components, emerging technologies, and the latest software advances. His deep and broad journalistic experience gives him unique insights into the most exciting technology trends of today and tomorrow.