US intelligence believes Nvidia CEO Jensen Huang had affair with Chinese spy in honeypot operation — spy suspect linked to company accused of smuggling $2 billion in AI chips

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This scandal could rock Nvidia to its core.

a portrait of Jensen Huang
(Image credit: Getty Images)
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Nvidia chief Jensen Huang is the center of a new controversy as the U.S. intelligence community believes that he had a romantic relationship with a suspected Chinese spy. According to the Financial Times, Alice Huang, sometimes referred to as Huang Le, was a top executive at Singaporean firm Megaspeed and was reportedly romantically involved with the CEO of the world's largest AI chip manufacturer. Notably, Jensen is currently married to his wife of 41 years, Lori Huang. It’s unclear whether Alice Huang was recruited by the Chinese Ministry of State Security (MSS) before she joined Megaspeed or after she had already established a business relationship with Jensen, but it’s been reported that the suspected agent was apparently targeting the Nvidia head to help Chinese companies gain access to banned AI chips.

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Jowi Morales
Jowi Morales
Contributing Writer

Jowi Morales is a tech enthusiast with years of experience working in the industry. He’s been writing with several tech publications since 2021, where he’s been interested in tech hardware and consumer electronics.

4 Comments Comment from the forums
  • TechieTwo
    I'm sure that we will be reading more about Alice Huang/ Huang Le as she has achieved amazing Biz executive positions that appear uncanny.
    Reply
  • usertests
    Nice.
    Reply
  • Zaranthos
    Not sure this will rock Nvidia to its core. This has happened so many times in the US government almost nobody even pays attention anymore. Dangle some booty in front of someone and they sing like a canary. There are undercover video examples of this all over the internet.
    Reply
  • wussupi83
    I wonder why the intelligence agencies decided to make this public instead of using it as leverage behind closed doors. Or maybe they tried that first and it wasn't successful.
    Reply