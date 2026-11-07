Nvidia chief Jensen Huang is the center of a new controversy as the U.S. intelligence community believes that he had a romantic relationship with a suspected Chinese spy. According to the Financial Times, Alice Huang, sometimes referred to as Huang Le, was a top executive at Singaporean firm Megaspeed and was reportedly romantically involved with the CEO of the world's largest AI chip manufacturer. Notably, Jensen is currently married to his wife of 41 years, Lori Huang. It’s unclear whether Alice Huang was recruited by the Chinese Ministry of State Security (MSS) before she joined Megaspeed or after she had already established a business relationship with Jensen, but it’s been reported that the suspected agent was apparently targeting the Nvidia head to help Chinese companies gain access to banned AI chips.

Megaspeed has been accused of smuggling $2 billion worth of AI chips into China via its subsidiary Speedmatrix, although Nvidia insists the company has no ties to China. Megaspeed sits at the center of a web of companies linked to China, and it was previously connected to a Chinese gaming company called 7Road International. It was founded in 2023 and reportedly owned by Huang Le Limited, led by Ms. Huang Le, or Alice Huang, before it was sold to Swiftdata that same year. The following year, Megaspeed used Speedmatrix to incorporate, with the subsidiary having two offices in Johor, Malaysia. The subsidiary is at the center of the smuggling allegations.

Research into Huang Le, or Alice Huang, has revealed inconsistencies. There were reports that she started her career as a TV journalist working for Hunan TV and Chinese state broadcaster China Central Television (CCTV), but an executive at the former claims to have never heard of her, while she does not have a profile under the latter. After her supposed stint in media, she moved into banking and finance as assistant to the president of HSBC’s private banking division before becoming vice president at CITIC Securities, a Chinese financial services company. It’s unclear how she became involved with Megaspeed after that, but it seems Ms. Huang built a network of companies and investors around Shanghai and Zhejiang that aggressively pushed mobile gaming companies toward AI data centers.

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Questions arose about how a small company like Megaspeed could commit so much to buying Nvidia AI GPUs seemingly out of nowhere, but it certainly caught Jensen Huang's attention. After the company made its massive order, Alice Huang was spotted in a LinkedIn post hanging out for drinks with Jensen Huang and other industry executives from Gigabyte and NetThunder. She was once again seen standing behind the Nvidia chief, alongside other people, one year later as he exited a Taiwan restaurant.

Nvidia has denied the allegations, saying Jensen Huang meets with thousands of customer executives annually and that they exchange ordinary business information — not sensitive Nvidia trade secrets or national security information. China has also said that these accusations of espionage on Jensen Huang by the MSS are just “groundless smears and slanders” against Beijing.

However, foreign intelligence agencies also routinely conduct “honeypot” operations, using operatives to ensnare targets into relationships to extract data and gain insight into industry secrets. While these operations traditionally targeted politicians, members of the military, and their staff, the Lansing Institute suggests that “China is employing ‘attractive women’ posing as investors, business professionals, academics, or romantic partners to gain access to U.S. tech talent, networks, and research infrastructure.”

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