‘This is how AI should be used’ — OpenAI head of hardware breaks down the AI-assisted design of its Jalapeño ASIC

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OpenAI cut typical development timelines in half, and the industry has already come knocking to understand how.

OpenAI Jalapeño
(Image credit: OpenAI)

OpenAI’s Jalapeño ASIC is a seismic shift for the industry, not because of its efficiency or performance, but because of how it was designed. The company was clear from the jump that AI played a big role in the design process of Jalapeño, not only for the hardware itself, but also in the co-design with OpenAI’s software stack, allowing the ASIC to go from initial register-transfer level (RTL) to tapeout in a matter of just nine months. From concept to reveal, the timeline was less than two years. Richard Ho, head of hardware at OpenAI, says the timeline “established a new baseline,” and that the industry is already knocking on OpenAI’s door to learn how the company pulled it off.

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Jake Roach
Jake Roach
Senior Analyst, CPUs

Jake Roach is the Senior CPU Analyst at Tom’s Hardware, writing reviews, news, and features about the latest consumer and workstation processors.