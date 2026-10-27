60,000 Microsoft employees offered voluntary buyouts as AI buildout costs bite — program covers roughly 27% of workforce across US, Canada, India, and the UK

News
By
Published

27% of the company's total 223,000-strong workforce is affected just months after Microsoft's last, and first, voluntary retirement program.

Microsoft logo
(Image credit: Getty)
1

Microsoft has offered voluntary buyouts to around 60,000 employees across the United States, Canada, India, and the United Kingdom. The employees, who must have an experience level of 70 or below, make up around 27% of the company's total workforce of 223,000 people, a CNBC report notes. This move comes hot on the heels of a similar move in April when the company announced its first-ever voluntary retirement program. That program was open to around 7% of the company's U.S.-based workforce, but it pales in comparison to this latest move. That time around, more than 30% of those eligible for the program took advantage of it.

Latest Videos FromTom's Hardware
Oliver Haslam
Oliver Haslam
Contributing Writer

Oliver Haslam has written about technology of all shapes and sizes for over 15 years, both online and in print. He's fascinated by how personal computing continues to change as tower PCs give way to foldable phones and beyond.

1 Comment Comment from the forums
  • thesyndrome

    "The Voluntary Exit Offer reflects an important part of how we’re evolving our approach to change: creating greater flexibility and, where possible, more ways for employees to shape their next chapter," Coleman explained

    So when you go to business school, is there an entire course about 'using buzzwords to try to placate people whilst actually saying nothing of value"?
    Reply