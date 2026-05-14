70% of Americans oppose data centers near their homes, now less popular than nuclear power plants — opposition towards nearby AI infrastructure heating up as tech companies ramp up projects to acquire more compute

A new Gallup survey just revealed that seven out of 10 Americans oppose data centers built near their homes and communities — a massive jump from the 47% that objected to these projects in late 2025. According to The Washington Post, opposition towards these projects have become so intense that many of the respondents would rather live near a nuclear power plant.

Pushback against data centers has been steadily increasing across the nation, with projects getting delayed by regulatory fights, public debates, and political revolts. Elected officials have to listen as more and more people are making noise against these projects, with 69 jurisdictions across the United States enacting moratoriums.

Data center developers who are going through the permitting process are also facing stiff resistance. Even though these projects may be supported by some officials, they’re still required to go through public hearings that are quickly becoming passionate battlegrounds for residents concerned about the negative effects of these data centers on their way of life. Even those data centers that have already received approval from various councils see their supporters resigning or quickly getting voted out and getting replaced by opponents.