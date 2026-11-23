"Prices are really expensive for technology X" isn't truly news anymore, but it seems that even the bigshots who place orders in the magnitude of hundreds of millions of dollars are feeling the pinch. According to the Financial Times (FT), trading and financial service firms are seeing post-contract hikes of up to 45% on their data center servers.

The price upgrades are coming in well after the ink has dried on the respective agreements, often signed months in advance. One unnamed person told the FT that "it is disconcerting when you get a 25, 30, 45 percent" increase, further adding that "there is a significant disparity" between the initial figure and the one that pops up on the final invoice.

However, even this bump isn't deterring well-funded financial firms, which are reportedly buying up as much compute power as they can get their hands on, and are willing to eat the cost. Another informant said "we've never said no," noting that "at the end of the day, the compute is valuable to us and we'll pay for it." The FT asked whether the contacted companies had any clauses in their contracts preventing price volatility, but none confirmed or denied the fact.

Latest Videos From Tom's Hardware Watch full video here:

The publication predictably points to RAM pricing as the main cause behind the out-of-nowhere hikes, noting that while GPU servers have risen in price by 20-30%, memory-heavy CPU nodes purportedly doubled or tripled in price.

This is arguably more bad news for us peons, as it illustrates the DRAM shortage is alive and well, whether natural or fabricated. Furthermore, it shows if even the big shots are more than willing to pay inflated prices, then mere mortals have little chance of a RAM price reprieve.

Not every firm is taking the price jacking lying down, though. Back in June, XTX Finland Oy took one of Dell's Irish subsidiaries to court, after Dell asked for another $62 to $70 million on top of the previously agreed-on price of $549 million for 1,680 servers. That case is still ongoing and is an interesting watch, as XTX apparently paid $5 million extra for a contract clause specifically to prevent any pricing shenanigans.

Even if XTX wins, though, the firm may find it harder to do future business with OEMs. The supply-demand balance is currently so lopsided that chip fabs and OEMs have all the ability to pretty much set any terms they wish.

Stay On the Cutting Edge: Get the Tom's Hardware Newsletter Get Tom's Hardware's best news and in-depth reviews, straight to your inbox. Contact me with news and offers from other Future brands Receive email from us on behalf of our trusted partners or sponsors

Download the Tom's Hardware app for up-to-the-minute updates on iOS and Android. Also follow Tom's Hardware on Google News, or add us as a preferred source, to get our latest news, analysis, & reviews in your feeds.