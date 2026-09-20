Four plaintiffs subscribed to ChatGPT, Claude, Grok, or Gemini filed a proposed class-action lawsuit alleging that the developers of these AI models violated antitrust laws when they agreed to slow AI development. According to the Associated Press, the lawsuit argues that this agreement would “reduce the value consumers get for paid AI subscriptions” and that this coordination started in July 2026 after the leading AI labs signed a statement admitting there is “intense competitive pressure not to unilaterally slow” development.

The plaintiffs recognize the need for AI development to slow for the sake of safety, but they say that Anthropic founder Dario Amodei’s cooperation proposal is a “shortcut” that “substitutes collective restraint for individual accountability.” Attorney Nick Rowley, the lead counsel for the plaintiffs, says, “AI will quickly spin out of human control and could kill us all if we allow AI safety and protocol … to be controlled by private self-serving agreements between the world’s most powerful ‘for profit’ technology companies.”

Amodei’s essay acknowledged the antitrust risk and indicated he was hoping that the government would make an exception. OpenAI’s Sam Altman responded to this call on X, saying, “We welcome a federal framework that sets consistent safety requirements for frontier AI. But we do not believe we need to wait for an antitrust exemption or legislation to begin the work of providing this confidence.” However, the Trump administration shot down this idea, with the president himself saying, “AI taking over the World, destroying Humanity, and all other things bad, is a HOAX.”

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Chinese state media also criticized this announcement, saying that the call to put the brakes on AI development is nothing but a response to Chinese competition, especially as Amodei’s essay explicitly mentioned the desire to slow China’s progress and widen the U.S.’s gap over Beijing. China Daily called the proposed agreement a “club whose membership rules have been drafted before the guest list is announced” and added that “a global AI-safety framework that excludes China is not quite global.”

There have been a couple of bizarre incidents where AI agents took their users’ commands too literally, like kicking out another person from a waitlist just to get their user ahead of the queue or deleting a company’s entire database when their AI agent faced a problem and it guessed that making the move was the best option. However, there have been more sinister events, such as when unreleased AI models broke out of their testing environment and hacked HuggingFace’s production servers. Big Tech is making the call to slow down development to catch up in terms of security, but people are calling them out for antitrust activity probably because they do not trust these companies.

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