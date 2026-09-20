Anthropic, OpenAI, SpaceXAI, and Google face antitrust lawsuit for agreeing to slow AI development — plaintiffs say plan has been in motion for months before, calls agreement ‘self-serving’

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The plaintiffs call the agreement a 'shortcut' that 'substitutes collective restraint for individual accountability.'

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Four plaintiffs subscribed to ChatGPT, Claude, Grok, or Gemini filed a proposed class-action lawsuit alleging that the developers of these AI models violated antitrust laws when they agreed to slow AI development. According to the Associated Press, the lawsuit argues that this agreement would “reduce the value consumers get for paid AI subscriptions” and that this coordination started in July 2026 after the leading AI labs signed a statement admitting there is “intense competitive pressure not to unilaterally slow” development.

The plaintiffs recognize the need for AI development to slow for the sake of safety, but they say that Anthropic founder Dario Amodei’s cooperation proposal is a “shortcut” that “substitutes collective restraint for individual accountability.” Attorney Nick Rowley, the lead counsel for the plaintiffs, says, “AI will quickly spin out of human control and could kill us all if we allow AI safety and protocol … to be controlled by private self-serving agreements between the world’s most powerful ‘for profit’ technology companies.”

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Jowi Morales
Jowi Morales
Contributing Writer

Jowi Morales is a tech enthusiast with years of experience working in the industry. He’s been writing with several tech publications since 2021, where he’s been interested in tech hardware and consumer electronics.

3 Comments Comment from the forums
  • hotaru251
    everyone of them would agree publicly yet behind closed doors full steam ahead.
    Reply
  • -Fran-
    Already looking forward to the discovery findings.

    Regards.
    Reply
  • Conspiracy Obviousist
    Slowing down the development of AI is not their strategy. Saying one thing and doing another is their strategy. For example if someone studies the history of philanthropy, one will understand why it's a scam.
    Reply