Cisco gives 27-year-old engineer unlimited AI tokens to rewrite 98% of the company's legacy code in 24 months — president plucks former startup founder, telling him to 'go nuts'

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Cisco's president is betting on Gen Z to change the company

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In a world where youth unemployment is growing as AI replaces more and more entry-level jobs, Cisco president and chief product officer Jeetu Patel is going for a different approach. According to a report by Fortune, he's given a 27-year-old ex-startup founder — brought into the company by an earlier acquisition, and previously languishing in a role five levels below — a new job to refactor 98% of the company's legacy code within 24 months.

The employee, Padmanabhan Krishnamurthy, joined Cisco after it acquired EzDubs, a translation startup that Krishnamurthy helped build in 2023. While having executive experience, Patel found that "Paddy" was left "buried away in the organization doing something unstrategic."

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5 Comments Comment from the forums
  • madmalc
    Interesting question from this will be where do the the intellectual property rights lie with AI generated code.
    Cisco has claimed intellectual property rights in the past.
    If an AI program generates similar code in the future who do they sue?
    Reply
  • jp7189
    Does this mean im going to lose my chance to bore young engineers?

    Youngster: "why does Cisco do it like this.. in what world does this logic make and sense?"

    Me: "gather 'round youngin' and I'll tell you a tale. The year was 1998 and OC-12 was all the rage..."
    Reply
  • DS426
    Sure, it's probably feasible to literally refactor 98% of the company's code in 24 months if there's no token limit. However, actually testing all that code or rather the final applications and operating systems (IOS in networking devices, etc.) -- and Cisco has thousands of them -- and fixing regressions and newly-introduced bugs would take this project well past two years.

    The internet is powered by some of these devices. Some dude that had a great AI-based translation company seems like hardly the right guy to ensure that the world's routers, switches, firewalls, etc. are rock-solid in reliability. I can appreciate the status quo being challenged, but I'm seeing the risk being far greater than the reward here. How about trying this first in a much more limited scope first, such as in a department or product segment that is lower stakes?
    Reply
  • kanewolf
    So much for 6509s outlasting the cockroaches when the zombie apocalypse happens ...
    Reply
  • King_V
    DS426 said:
    Sure, it's probably feasible to literally refactor 98% of the company's code in 24 months if there's no token limit. However, actually testing all that code or rather the final applications and operating systems (IOS in networking devices, etc.) -- and Cisco has thousands of them -- and fixing regressions and newly-introduced bugs would take this project well past two years.

    The internet is powered by some of these devices. Some dude that had a great AI-based translation company seems like hardly the right guy to ensure that the world's routers, switches, firewalls, etc. are rock-solid in reliability. I can appreciate the status quo being challenged, but I'm seeing the risk being far greater than the reward here. How about trying this first in a much more limited scope first, such as in a department or product segment that is lower stakes?
    Testing?? That's what customers are for!
    Reply