Following his recent resignation from the company and his return as CEO earlier this week, Jensen Huang has received a glowing statement of support from Denny's, the chain where he famously began his working life before founding Nvidia. The diner chain Denny's posted a 200-word statement to X in which it sought to maintain its links to the Nvidia founder, saying that there are "some things you just don’t take off the menu." Denny's, famously, is the diner where Huang came up with the idea for Nvidia before founding the then-GPU company, now an AI server outfit.

Every story starts somewhere. We’re proud to be part of Jensen’s. https://t.co/WpWJdLFmIsNovember 25, 2026

Notably, the chain also noted that it has restored a plaque commemorating the occasion to "where it belongs," days after it was removed amid growing controversy over Huang and his affair with former Megaspeed employee Alice Huang. Megaspeed is now under criminal investigation over its involvement in bypassing U.S. export controls relating to Nvidia's advanced AI chips. It's also believed that Alice Huang's husband, Kang Wei, may also be a spy with connections to China's Ministry of State Security.

Despite all of that, Denny's has very much hitched its trailer to Huang and his reputation, for better or worse. The diner's statement ends by reminding him that his booth "is always waiting and the coffee's on," although it's unclear whether he'll be able to make time for a visit between his upcoming visit to Congress to discuss the last few weeks' goings-on and joining board meetings with U.S. President Donald Trump. There is good news for Huang, though, even if he's found to have broken the law during his trysts with the suspected spy. Trump says that a pardon is "always an option," meaning Huang could be free to visit all the Denny's diners he wants to in the future.

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As for Nvidia, its share price has suffered the same fate as other tech stocks in recent weeks. It rallied after initially nosediving around the time of Huang's resignation, but has since continued its downward trajectory, having fallen almost 2.4 percentage points in the last five days and over 30 points in the last month.

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