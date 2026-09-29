Early Nvidia advisor says he's owed $1 billion in stock due to a 1993 vesting error, but Nvidia rejected settlement — 480x stock splits amount to around 4.5 million shares after splits

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The 9,375 disputed options would have cost $468.75 to exercise in 1996, but he and his lawyers agreed that the statute of limitations worked against them.

Jensen Huang, founder and CEO of Nvidia.
(Image credit: Nvidia)

Former Nvidia advisor Eric Gullichsen says that he is “owed a billion dollars in NVDA stock,” according to his blog post titled the same. The post says that Gullichsen, an early Nvidia Technical Advisory Board member, was granted 25,000 options in September 1993.

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Shane Downing
Shane Downing
Contributing Writer

Shane Downing is a Contributing Writer for Tom’s Hardware, covering consumer storage, PC hardware, and AI.