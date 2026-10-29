Flock ignores Minnesota city’s orders not to reinstall AI surveillance cameras — citizens complain after spotting two cameras despite the city canceling its contract

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More Flock controversy.

Flock camera against clear sky
(Image credit: Getty Images)
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Flock's AI surveillance cameras are continuing to cause controversy, this time in Dayton, Minnesota, where it is alleged that the company reinstalled two cameras despite express orders from the city not to do so. The city's local government posted on Facebook to explain, claiming that the Police Department was made aware of a maintenance work order on September 17, to which Dayton responded the next day, stating the program had been put on hold and no work orders were to be completed. However, Flock went ahead and reinstalled them anyway without authorization from the city.

Dayton’s city council had already voted to suspend the automatic license plate reader program and Flock cameras on August 25, following community concerns over privacy and data misuse, The Drive reports. Flock is infamous nationwide, with instances of its cameras being used for unjust purposes, such as a car reviewer mistakenly being pulled over because one of its cameras misread the tags. In another case, Flock’s chief information security officer also falsely assured the Oshkosh City Council that Flock did not create a heat map of individual license plates, when it in fact does have a heat map feature in the Flock system.

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Jhet Borja
Jhet Borja
Freelance Writer

Jhet Borja is a serial hobbyist who was taking apart toys from childhood and sketching inventions. He now loves doing DIY projects ranging from designing custom 3D-printed parts, building PCs and keyboards, all the way to woodworking. If he's not getting his hands dirty, he's probably brainstorming his next project.

2 Comments Comment from the forums
  • S58_is_the_goat
    Someone post their location and someone will make them a flock sock https://makerworld.com/models/3107766
    Reply
  • rgd1101
    the city can add a law that every cameras they found is a fine. and every time is double the last one
    Reply