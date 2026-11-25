Just a day after Nvidia reinstated Jensen Huang as its CEO, U.S. intelligence officials met to deliver a briefing to Congress about one of his love interests and her alleged ties to China's Ministry of State Security, or MSS. Alice Huang has been accused of being a Chinese spy, and her affair with Jensen Huang saw the Nvidia founder resign. But even with Jensen Huang now back in the saddle at Nvidia, attention has turned to whether she posed, or poses, a security threat to the United States as a whole, and its place in the global AI food chain. A New York Times report details the meeting for staff members of the House and Senate intelligence committees and aides to the leaders of both chambers, including its bombshell news that Alice Huang's husband has a much more significant intelligence connection.

The intelligence officials told those in attendance that they still don't fully understand what role Alice Huang played in the saga, but that there is no evidence that she initiated the affair at the behest of Chinese authorities. That being said, they also refused to dispute that she passed intelligence back to the country's top intelligence agency while the affair was underway. Further, the officials told those at the meeting that Alice Huang's husband, Kang Wei, was a more significant figure with respect to any connection to the MSS. In fact, he had at times been an MSS asset with deeper contacts within the agency than his wife. It's been reported that Alice Huang was in contact with the Chinese spy agency from the spring of 2025 until the fall of 2026, while Kang Wei was also in contact with the same agency during that time.

Alice Huang was a Megaspeed employee when it was a customer of Nvidia. The data center company was buying Nvidia's AI chips and is now under a criminal investigation over claims that it was bypassing export controls in an effort to get those advanced chips into China. The company has since been placed on a U.S. blocklist.

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Jensen Huang's return to Nvidia came after days of campaigning for his reinstatement, including by U.S. President Trump. Trump later pressured Nvidia to rehire him, going so far as to call into a board meeting to do so. Despite Trump's backing, Jensen Huang must still face Congressional and Senate committees to discuss Nvidia, export controls, and any national security threats brought about by his infidelity.

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