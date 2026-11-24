Following the news that Nvidia founder Jensen Huang has returned to the company as CEO a little more than a week after he resigned from the role, it's now believed that he admitted to additional extra-marital affairs beyond the two that were already known. The admission came during an hours-long meeting with Huang as Nvidia's board members discussed him potentially coming back to a company he left in disarray when he admitted to an affair with an alleged Chinese spy. The woman, Alice Huang, worked for Megaspeed, an Nvidia customer that is now under criminal investigation over its possible involvement in the smuggling of export-controlled Nvidia AI chips into China. Now, with Huang back in the top job at Nvidia, a WSJ report claims that the company's board rehired him despite the revelation that his affairs outnumbered the two already reported.

The report details a November 22 meeting in which Huang and the Nvidia board sat down to discuss his return. Huang told the board that there were more affairs than those it already knew about, with people with knowledge of the discussions saying that he was contrite about his behavior. Then, after the board explained to Huang that it was important that he be honest and candid after at least one affair with an Nvidia employee, it was agreed that the best thing for the company would be for Huang to return. Huang has confessed to being unfaithful to his wife, Lori, reportedly carrying on an affair with Megaspeed's Alice Huang and Nvidia's VP of health care, Kimberly Powell. The report explicitly states Huang admitted to multiple further affairs, bringing the total of known instances to at least four.

The company said its board voted unanimously to reinstate Huang. It's unclear whether its decision was affected by Nvidia's 24% stock price fall following Huang's affair scandal first broke. President Trump also stated he heavily lobbied for Huang's return, personally dialling in to an Nvidia board meeting to persuade the company to reinstate him.

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“I’m terribly sorry for putting all of you through all of this,” Huang reportedly said in a video of his return to the Nvidia offices. “I’ve made some very terrible mistakes, and I’m going to work on coming back.”

Huang's return to Nvidia came after a week of uncertainty for the company. Calls for his return were made by everyone from SpaceX CEO Elon Musk to U.S. President Trump. The latter was very vocal in his stance on Huang and has since taken the credit for Nvidia's decision to reinstate him. This came after he initially called for former Apple CEO Tim Cook to take the reins of the company.

One of Huang's first acts as the returning Nvidia CEO will be to appear before a House Foreign Affairs panel. He'll do so on December 1 to answer questions about his affair with Alice Huang in the context of import-controlled AI chips finding their way into China.

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