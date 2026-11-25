Jensen Huang, Nvidia's reinstated CEO, has officially started his apology tour at the Nvidia offices. The firm had its first all-hands meeting since Huang's second coming, and he reportedly had some interesting things to say both about the situation surrounding his departure and the path forward now that he's back.

For those out of the loop, Huang had quit as CEO of Nvidia a couple of weeks ago due to multiple extramarital romantic relationships. The most troublesome of those is with Alice Huang, both a suspected Chinese honeypot and an executive of Singaporean company Megaspeed, which stands accused of siphoning billions' worth of export-controlled Nvidia GPUs to China.

On the all-hands event, Huang started off contrite, saying it was "the hardest company meeting [he's] ever done," and that he's been having daily therapy for at least an hour and a half. He added that Nvidia's code of conduct, mostly written by himself, is still expected to hold up. However, the New York Times remarks that the meeting "began somber before transforming into a defiant airing of grievances."

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Perhaps illustrating that point, Jensen reportedly said clearly that he was not the recipient of preferential treatment from either Silicon Valley or the government itself. Some may take umbrage with that statement, given that the White House itself confirmed that President Trump called Nvidia's board himself, asking for Jensen's return, citing concerns with the stock market.

Huang also addressed his active-aggressive management style by reportedly denying he was an abusive boss — yet acknowledging he goes too far on occasion, plus that he needed to keep a high degree of dedication without hurting people.

One interesting tidbit from the meeting was that he's being subjected to a monthly 360º performance review — wherein management collects anonymous feedback from multiple people who work with the reviewee, not just their direct reports. This is an Nvidia first.

The company's board investigation about whether Huang was the target of foreign intelligence continues, though a cynical person may wonder the incentive that the company now has to complete or publish the results of said work.

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Wired also recently published an article claiming that Huang had started to work with a Heller, a PR firm with experience in handling public scandals, about a year ago.

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