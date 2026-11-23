Jensen Huang returned to Nvidia on Monday after being reinstated as chief executive by the board. Videos on social media show the executive in a wool fleece, rather than his trademark leather jacket, with multiple floors' worth of office workers cheering him on.

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Huang's remarks weren't shared alongside these videos, and words he did say aren't audible in the videos. But his words have leaked out to reporters and were posted on social media.



Bloomberg's Ed Ludlow posted on X that Huang thanked staff for a second chance, called today his "first day of work," and joked that the IT department needs to give him a new computer, which he hopes is RTX Spark-based.



"I am gonna be a better CEO the second time around," Huang reportedly promised.

The videos of cheering employees make it look like Huang came home to a hero's welcome, but not everyone seems happy. One anonymous engineer told Yahoo Finance that "This is the worst outcome. We already paid the price of his departure but are still saddled with working for a jerk."

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Huang's return to power less than two weeks after his resignation came as a surprise, despite wide support from the tech community, an online petition, and some vocal Nvidia engineers. The announcement that Huang had been reinstated states that Nvidia's board "received input from senior levels of the United States government," with President Donald Trump praising the decision.



Huang will have plenty to contend with back in the corner office, including investigations from both the board and the SEC, as well as congressional inquiries into his relationship with Alice Huang, who reportedly was in regular contact with Chinese security services during her relationship with the Nvidia executive.



Nvidia's stock has increased more than 32% since the announcement of Huang's reinstatement.

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