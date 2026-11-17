Jensen Huang, the former CEO of Nvidia who resigned last week amid the fallout from two extramarital affairs, said in his first public statement since abdicating his position that he would be willing to return to the corner office at the company he co-founded.



"Since my departure, I’ve seen an outpouring of calls from Nvidia’s employees, investors, business partners, and customers for me to return as CEO,” Huang said in a statement posted on X. “If the Board of Directors decides that my return is in the best interest of our shareholders, our employees, the company, and America, I would be honored to answer these calls and return as CEO."

Over the past week, I’ve been overwhelmed by the love and support of friends, industry colleagues, and people I've never met. Thank you to everyone who has shown kindness to my family and me. It means the world to me. I came to the United States 53 years ago, and becoming an American citizen is one of the greatest gifts and proudest moments of my life. NVIDIA has been my life’s work. Building it into the company it is today alongside my colleagues has been a privilege and an honor. Nowhere but in America could a company like NVIDIA be possible. I love our country, and I love NVIDIA. I did not live up to the standards expected of everyone at NVIDIA, and I have made serious mistakes in my personal life. I created problems for the Board that I deeply regret. I own my mistakes completely, and I am committed to cooperating with the Board’s independent investigation. Since my departure, I’ve seen an outpouring of calls from NVIDIA’s employees, investors, business partners, and customers for me to return as CEO. Many continue to reach out to me directly as the company navigates complex technology, market, competitive, and geopolitical dynamics. NVIDIA is a once-in-a-generation company. If the Board of Directors decides that my return is in the best interest of our shareholders, our employees, the company, and America, I would be honored to answer these calls and return as CEO. Thank you again to everyone who has shared their good wishes. I am profoundly humbled by your support. To my family: I love you, and I will spend the rest of my life being worthy of yours. JensenNovember 17, 2026

Huang has seen public support from other tech founders and CEOs, such as SpaceX and Tesla CEO Elon Musk, Epic Games CEO Tim Sweeney, and Uber co-founder Travis Kalanick. They and some investors and Nvidia employees signed an online petition and have continued to be vocal on social media, namely Musk's X. President Donald Trump also said that he "would not mind" Huang's return.



Huang resigned on Thursday following two scandals: one affair with Alice Huang, a former executive of Megaspeed believed by some US Intelligence officials to be a potential Chinese government asset; and another with Kimberly Powell, Nvidia's vice president of health care and Huang's direct report.



Despite Huang's apparent willingness to return, Nvidia's board doesn't seem likely to make that move. Reports yesterday claim that the board is more focused on its ongoing investigation into Huang's affairs and a national security inquiry. The board. has also put together its own National Security and Export Control Oversight to provide high-level oversight of Nvidia’s “national security policies, export control compliance, and global trade risk management,” with its National Security Team and Global Trade Compliance Team reporting directly to the group and to interim CEO Colette Kress.



In his post on X, Huang further apologized, writing that "I did not live up to the standards expected of everyone at NVIDIA, and I have made serious mistakes in my personal life. I created problems for the Board that I deeply regret. I own my mistakes completely, and I am committed to cooperating with the Board’s independent investigation."

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