Judge denies motion to dismiss DRAM price-fixing lawsuit against Micron, Samsung, and SK hynix, finds evidence of DRAM collusion plausible after 500% price surge — says chipmakers acted like ‘hawks flying in formation'

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This does not mean that the defendants are guilty, though.

Micron
(Image credit: Micron)
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Judge Noël Wise, who presides over the proposed class-action lawsuit against Micron, Samsung, and SK hynix, has denied the companies’ motion to have the case dismissed. According to the decision, the defendants’ argument that the legal action is just “a rerun” of the same antitrust case filed against the industry in 2018 was rejected as the plaintiffs have established that there’s some new evidence suggesting that there was collusion between the big three memory chip manufacturers.

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Jowi Morales
Jowi Morales
Contributing Writer

Jowi Morales is a tech enthusiast with years of experience working in the industry. He’s been writing with several tech publications since 2021, where he’s been interested in tech hardware and consumer electronics.