Law firm files class-action lawsuit against Nvidia after CEO Jensen Huang confirms affair with alleged Chinese spy — more to come as multiple other law firms investigate securities fraud following stock drop
Everybody wants a piece of Jensen these days.
The baying of the hounds can be heard at a distance. Yesterday, Nvidia's Jensen Huang confirmed that it was indeed true that he had a romantic affair with Alice Huang (not related to the family), who U.S. intelligence services claim is a Chinese honeypot tasked with facilitating smuggling of the firm's advanced GPUs into China. Now, a class-action lawsuit and investigations have started flying from almost everywhere.
This development is not unexpected, as basic securities law allows shareholders to sue their investees if they misrepresent facts or otherwise perform actions that cause a drop in stock prices. They may have a point, as Nvidia's shares dipped significantly when the confirmation of Jensen's infidelity and the ramifications thereof hit the press everywhere.
The legal proceedings are bound to be numerous, but as of right now, the first class-action lawsuit was filed by the Rosen Law Firm. The suit claims that Nvidia and Jensen Huang failed to disclose or misled investors regarding Jensen's affair with Alice, lied about it when asked, raised national security concerns, and caused a subsequent loss of Nvidia's reputation. You can check out the case docket at PacerMonitor here.
While legal analysis is beyond the scope of this news, Nvidia did downplay Jensen's relationship with Alice, saying that "Megaspeed has been no different than many other regional cloud customers. Meetings with customers are part of a CEO’s job; Jensen talks with thousands of customer executives every year."
Other legal firms have launched their own investigations into the recent development, with essentially the same justification: Schall, Brown & Schwartz attributes a 5.5% pre-market-trading drop to Nvidia, as does Levi & Korsinsky. The office of Frank R. Cruz mentions an 8.8% figure related to intra-day exchanging, and is interested in shareholders with $50,000 in losses. The percentage-drop figure is 5.88% premarket for Bronstein, Gewritz & Grossman.
Every investigation and suit mentioned here requires no upfront fees from complainants, as with most class-action lawsuits. The underlying condition is often that the law firms involved get a cut of whichever damages or settlements may appear at the end of the lawsuit. Some of them, like the one by Levi & Korsinsky, even aim to relieve investors who've already sold their Nvidia shares and sold them at a loss, with no minimum amount required.
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Bruno Ferreira is a contributing writer for Tom's Hardware. He has decades of experience with PC hardware and assorted sundries, alongside a career as a developer. He's obsessed with detail and has a tendency to ramble on the topics he loves. When not doing that, he's usually playing games, or at live music shows and festivals.
With datacenter being over 90% of their revenue, I think you really can't say this will be funded by end consumers. And even for them, it's not necessarily true. If their pricing strategy is optimal, then they cannot pass on the most of costs to customers. Their profitability could take a hit, which could mean lower dividends being paid out to investors who haven't already sold their shares. It could also mean fewer or smaller share buybacks, which is another way they pass profits on to investors.
If they did nothing improper, then they should win the lawsuit. Sure, they probably won't recoup the legal fees of fighting it, but that's something you can think of as a cost-of-doing-business, for a publicly-traded company.
Here's why it's not strictly a personal matter:
The allegation of her being a Chinese asset opens up Jensen to criminal liability and exposes Nvidia to large penalties, if he's shown to have colluded with her. Evading trade sanctions is potentially a big deal. This could force Nvidia to replace him, which would have substantial implications for the company and investor confidence.
Entering into an affair exposed himself to blackmail, which is the sort of thing he should avoid specifically because it gives anyone who knows about it leverage they can use to coerce him into making decisions that could go against the company's best interests.
It shows poor judgement and self-control, which are both characteristics you want in someone with such an important and consequential job.
If someone is willing to cheat on their spouse, you might wonder what other rules, laws, and norms they'd be willing to violate, potentially creating undue risk exposure for the company.
I have no interest in anyone's personal life. I'm trying to look at this from strictly a practical and amoral standpoint.
The company the woman is involved with, Megaspeed, is under investigation for smuggling in violation of export controls.
So it's a criminal "affair" and a matter of national security. It's possible that Jensen violated company policy or even the law with favoritism towards Megaspeed, stemming from the "personal matter" of enjoying his side chick.
This is a category 3 s-storm for Nvidia. Could get worse.
investors are ALWAYS after profit.
If you see a fracture in what you are investing in? They sure as heck will try to take a part of it to double dip.
pretty sure only ones who care about its rep anymore are datacenters as they killed 90% of their rep with gamers when they gave em the finger