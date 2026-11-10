Law firm files class-action lawsuit against Nvidia after CEO Jensen Huang confirms affair with alleged Chinese spy — more to come as multiple other law firms investigate securities fraud following stock drop

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Everybody wants a piece of Jensen these days.

Jensen Huang
(Image credit: Getty / The Dallas Morning Post)
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The baying of the hounds can be heard at a distance. Yesterday, Nvidia's Jensen Huang confirmed that it was indeed true that he had a romantic affair with Alice Huang (not related to the family), who U.S. intelligence services claim is a Chinese honeypot tasked with facilitating smuggling of the firm's advanced GPUs into China. Now, a class-action lawsuit and investigations have started flying from almost everywhere.

This development is not unexpected, as basic securities law allows shareholders to sue their investees if they misrepresent facts or otherwise perform actions that cause a drop in stock prices. They may have a point, as Nvidia's shares dipped significantly when the confirmation of Jensen's infidelity and the ramifications thereof hit the press everywhere.

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Bruno Ferreira
Bruno Ferreira
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Bruno Ferreira is a contributing writer for Tom's Hardware. He has decades of experience with PC hardware and assorted sundries, alongside a career as a developer. He's obsessed with detail and has a tendency to ramble on the topics he loves. When not doing that, he's usually playing games, or at live music shows and festivals.

14 Comments Comment from the forums
  • coolitic
    The mosquitos are beginning to swarm I see
    Reply
  • bit_user
    To everyone who wondered "hey, what's the big deal?", I say: this might be just the beginning.
    Reply
  • bit_user
    coolitic said:
    The mosquitos are beginning to swarm I see
    We're talking about Wall St. There were lawsuits against Qualcomm, even when it was posting up solid numbers, simply because some investors thought it could do even better.
    Reply
  • TechieTwo
    Typical gold digging. Any excuse to sue means the lawyers get paid, win, lose or draw. It's a dirty Biz IMNHO. I don't know if other countries allow these lawsuits, but they don't seem right to me - and I have zero love for Nvidia / Huang. In the end consumers end up paying for all corporate settlements, right or wrong even if the companies did nothing improper.
    Reply
  • criticaloftom
    For any who don't want to google it; yes Jensen has a wife (Lori) and quite an established family. as much as the concerns are over CCP influence; it is a little bit despicable how a personal matter of infidelity (which is a matter for him & his wife), is news sensationalized as if men are somehow suddenly 'trash demons' to be shamed as once society did for women outside of wedlock. his personal affair is not 'tech' news.
    Reply
  • bit_user
    TechieTwo said:
    Typical gold digging. Any excuse to sue means the lawyers get paid, win, lose or draw. It's a dirty Biz IMNHO. I don't know if other countries allow these lawsuits, but they don't seem right to me
    A major plus side is that it helps keep companies honest and forthright in their disclosures.

    TechieTwo said:
    In the end consumers customers end up paying for all corporate settlements,
    With datacenter being over 90% of their revenue, I think you really can't say this will be funded by end consumers. And even for them, it's not necessarily true. If their pricing strategy is optimal, then they cannot pass on the most of costs to customers. Their profitability could take a hit, which could mean lower dividends being paid out to investors who haven't already sold their shares. It could also mean fewer or smaller share buybacks, which is another way they pass profits on to investors.

    TechieTwo said:
    right or wrong even if the companies did nothing improper.
    If they did nothing improper, then they should win the lawsuit. Sure, they probably won't recoup the legal fees of fighting it, but that's something you can think of as a cost-of-doing-business, for a publicly-traded company.
    Reply
  • alrighty_then
    Lawyers: "Let's get a piece of this guy before he ends our careers!"
    Reply
  • bit_user
    criticaloftom said:
    his personal affair is not 'tech' news.
    Yes, it very much is, unless you mean in the very most literal sense (which is a standard most of the news on this site also fails to meet). It's certainly tech industry news.

    Here's why it's not strictly a personal matter:
    The allegation of her being a Chinese asset opens up Jensen to criminal liability and exposes Nvidia to large penalties, if he's shown to have colluded with her. Evading trade sanctions is potentially a big deal. This could force Nvidia to replace him, which would have substantial implications for the company and investor confidence.
    Entering into an affair exposed himself to blackmail, which is the sort of thing he should avoid specifically because it gives anyone who knows about it leverage they can use to coerce him into making decisions that could go against the company's best interests.
    It shows poor judgement and self-control, which are both characteristics you want in someone with such an important and consequential job.
    If someone is willing to cheat on their spouse, you might wonder what other rules, laws, and norms they'd be willing to violate, potentially creating undue risk exposure for the company.
    I have no interest in anyone's personal life. I'm trying to look at this from strictly a practical and amoral standpoint.
    Reply
  • usertests
    criticaloftom said:
    it is a little bit despicable how a personal matter of infidelity (which is a matter for him & his wife), is news sensationalized as if men are somehow suddenly 'trash demons' to be shamed as once society did for women outside of wedlock. his personal affair is not 'tech' news.
    Nvidia is the largest company in the world, and he's running it.

    The company the woman is involved with, Megaspeed, is under investigation for smuggling in violation of export controls.

    So it's a criminal "affair" and a matter of national security. It's possible that Jensen violated company policy or even the law with favoritism towards Megaspeed, stemming from the "personal matter" of enjoying his side chick.

    This is a category 3 s-storm for Nvidia. Could get worse.
    Reply
  • hotaru251

    Everybody wants a piece of Jensen these days.

    investors are ALWAYS after profit.
    If you see a fracture in what you are investing in? They sure as heck will try to take a part of it to double dip.
    and caused a subsequent loss of Nvidia's reputation.

    pretty sure only ones who care about its rep anymore are datacenters as they killed 90% of their rep with gamers when they gave em the finger
    Reply