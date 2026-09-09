LG strongly denies TV spying claims, says tracking and snooping concerns 'not true' — online investigation claims 216,000,000 TVs spy and record audio
TVs were also said to be recording, scanning local area networks, logging data, and recording audio while in standby.
In a statement to Tom's Hardware, TV manufacturer LG has strongly denied recent claims that its smart TVs constantly log and upload data, record audio while in standby, while confirming they scan local area networks for other devices, a feature common in smart TVs and media devices. The statement follows an investigation published online by Gamers Nexus, which claims LG is operating "216,000,000" spy TVs.
Earlier this week, Gamers Nexus published a video on YouTube claiming that LG smart TVs have several security and privacy concerns. The two-hour video claims, among other things, that LG's smart TVs constantly log and upload user data, even when offline or in standby mode. The TVs were also purported to be found scanning Wi-Fi networks, recording audio logs, and sampling inputs for audio and video to identify what users were watching.
The testing was done in collaboration with two security researchers, MrBruh and uturn, and includes packet capture and firmware analysis. The TVs were reportedly seen identifying other devices on local networks, including phones, printers, and more. Perhaps the most significant claim regards the capturing of audio through TV microphones, even when the devices were off, with the report claiming the TVs stored data when offline for retrieval later on.
"The claims made in the recently published video are not true," LG told Tom's Hardware in a statement. "LG TVs process voice data only when the voice button on the remote control is pressed and held, or when a wake word such as 'Hi LG' is recognized after the user has activated the Far-Field voice recognition feature."
LG went on to say that beyond the aforementioned instances, "the TVs do not collect or record ambient conversations." The company further stated that if the wake word is not recognized, then no voice data is transmitted from the TV to the server, and said audio processing for the wake word is done on-device.
The company did admit its smart TV functionality includes scanning for devices on the same network. However, as many observers have been quick to point out, LG says this is a standard function of all smart TVs and other smart home devices.
Automatic content recognition (ACR) is an opt-in feature according to LG, which delivers personalized content recommendations, as well as services and advertisements. The company says that, as standard, ACR data isn't used for advertising purposes without consent.
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Addressing some of the claims in more detail, LG stated that its smart TVs don't collect, record, or transmit ambient conversations in the home unless voice functionality has been activated by a user. It further stated that its far-field voice recognition tech (Hi LG) must be activated by a user before the TV starts listening, much like Apple's "Hey Siri" mechanism for iPhone.
LG did confirm that its TVs monitor for Hi LG's wake word while in standby mode, but says that unless the wake word is detected, the audio is only processed locally before being deleted. The company didn't address some of the other claims and vulnerabilities pointed out in the video, such as the storing of transcripts in plain text.
Tom's Hardware has not independently verified either the claims made by Gamers Nexus in its documentary or LG's counterclaims regarding the issue. LG's full statement follows:
LG Statement:
This is to provide LG's position regarding the claims recently raised by the Gamers Nexus YouTube channel.
The claims made in the recently published video are not true. LG TVs process voice data only when the voice button on the remote control is pressed and held, or when a wake word such as 'Hi LG' is recognized after the user has activated the Far-Field voice recognition feature. Other than these instances, the TVs do not collect or record ambient conversations. (If the wake word is not recognized, no voice data is transmitted to the server; the audio processing for wake word detection is performed locally on the device and is immediately deleted.)
Additionally, to provide smart TV functionalities, LG TVs feature the ability to scan for and connect to nearby devices on the same network. This is a standard function commonly provided by smart TVs and smart home devices.
The ACR (Automatic Content Recognition) feature is provided on an opt-in basis to deliver personalized content recommendation, services, and advertisements. If a user does not consent to the applicable optional agreement, ACR data is not used for advertising purposes.
Topic by topic breakdown:
At LG Electronics, we are committed to transparency and secure user experience. To clarify recent concerns and reiterate our commitment, we would like to emphasize the following points:
- Protecting Voice Privacy: We ensure that your LG TV does not collect, record or transmit ambient conversations in your home, unless voice functionality has been intentionally activated by the user.
- Far-Field Voice Recognition ("Hi LG"): This feature must be manually activated by the user before the TV begins listening for the specific wake word. Audio processing occurs only when voice functionality has been activated by the user and a wake work (such as “Hi LG”) is detected.
- Standby Mode Operation: When the TV is in standby mode and appears to be turned off, it only monitors for the wake word if you have previously enabled the Far-Field feature. If no wake word is detected, the audio used for wake word detection is processed locally on the TV, promptly deleted, and is not transmitted to LG servers.
- Transparent and Useful Connectivity: LG TVs can identify compatible devices on the same network to enable features such as device connectivity, content sharing or smart home functionality.
- Proactive and Continuous Security: Data security is a top priority for LG. We continuously monitor our platform and partner with independent security experts to identify vulnerabilities and deliver timely security updates.
- Full Control Over Data and Terms: LG Electronics is committed to providing transparency and rejecting deceptive practices (dark patterns), ensuring users can choose their preferred privacy and consent options directly through their TV settings.
- Consent-Based Activation: To provide a more tailored and convenient experience, LG TVs offer Automatic Content Recognition (ACR) to enhance viewing experiences, Voice Recognition for hands-free control, and Interest-Based Advertising to deliver relevant advertisements. Each feature requires separate explicit user opt-in consent and can be disabled at any time through the TV settings.
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Stephen is Tom's Hardware's News Editor with almost a decade of industry experience covering technology, having worked at TechRadar, iMore, and even Apple over the years. He has covered the world of consumer tech from nearly every angle, including supply chain rumors, patents, and litigation, and more. When he's not at work, he loves reading about history and playing video games.
So LG should issue a takedown/correction/apology from Gamers Nexus or sue.
No suit, then I'd wager Gamers Nexus findings are true and LG is full of crap.
I will dissemble the samsung tv to remove the wifi and bluetooth. Every one tries to connect to the tv and can't disable it.
With the power meter some times I see the power increase but all things is shutdown no backlight on the tv, but why the hell is consuming 40w of energy? tracking and listen what I say. Thank god don't have a webcam on it.
The samsung is a QN90D 43"
then they'll say "our bad, someone checked the wrong box and it all happened but we didn't mean it. "
then they will add another useless toggle switch in the settings "to ensure users get the final say on what is collected and how it is used." the button will of course do nothing and business will go on as usual.
lather rinse repeat as we move on to the next company caught doing this same thing.
roku was the last company that at least hid it better, but fox news just bought them and now there really is no streaming device left that isn't taking advantage at all turns.
so last option if you got the know how is to disable the mics on the tv, isolate it on a vlan and try to pi-hole the outgoing data as much as possible.
for everyone else, at least there will be a shiny button to click to give you a warm and fuzzy as they violate every second of your life.
That was not what GN pointed out at: you don't stop as soon as possible and you keep listening to any possible ambient voice and send them to whatever backend it connects to for a longer-than-desirable time. Putting a simple hard cut would help here.
Then don't put all of the friggen conversations in the logs or send them anywhere (the logs). The biggest issue wasn't even how creepy it was that it could hear better than a human could, but the logging of all the transcribed voices.
More or less the same as above.
Then why log them when they're not identified? You can scan and then store only what you recognise and need. Creepy and daft.
Then you guys are just incompetent? Nah. This is engineered this way on purpose. You have a felon leading one of the marketing divisions. Yes, that may be unfair, but come on. Look at the overall design and oversights.
Because you can plainly browse the logs in WebOS and clear them manually or removing any apps, including LGs from the TV. Sure... The "we own the glass" phrase is going to be on LG's epitaph.
It was demonstrated you do an initial upload, before any consent has been given. Putting the reversible id and unauthorised upload of data to whatever backends you own, this is just a very dumb statement to make. Also "Later" instead of "No" means you DO NOT understand (or want to implement) proper consent.
Regards.
Companies have privacy policies by law, and have to follow them by law. Going through the extra effort to upload massive amounts of data for no reason and store enough data to require a data farm for data that has no use is not something that any company would pay for.
A couble years ago the "forgot" to have turned "on" all the time the "voice regenition",
then they was forced to sent out a firmware update so you self can disabled it.