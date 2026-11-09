Nvidia CEO Jensen Huang summoned to Congress over affair with alleged Chinese spy — says recent reports raise concerns over security protocols and ties to Chinese intelligence

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"The letter expresses concerns over NVIDIA’s security protocols against foreign adversary espionage and Mr. Huang’s reported ties to a Chinese intelligence-linked executive of a Singapore-based data center company."

Jensen Huang
(Image credit: Getty)
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Less than 24 hours after he admitted to having an affair with Alice Huang, a Megaspeed executive suspected of being a Chinese spy, Nvidia CEO Jensen Huang has been asked to appear before the House Select Committee on China. The Committee issued a letter today, signed by Rep. Brian J. Mast (R-FL), Rep. John Moolenaar (R-MI), and Rep. Eric A. Crawford (R-AK). An X post featuring the letter states that the letter "expresses concerns over NVIDIA’s security protocols against foreign adversary espionage and Mr. Huang’s reported ties to a Chinese intelligence-linked executive of a Singapore-based data center company."

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Stephen Warwick
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11 Comments Comment from the forums
  • hotaru251
    ...for a joint, closed-door briefing on NVIDIA’s security protocols against foreign adversary espionage and your interactions with a publicly reported People’s Republic of China (PRC) intelligence asset: Megaspeed executive Alice Huang," the letter begins.
    "so....give us stock in company and we sweep this under bridge else we will be "forced" to take certain actions' - certain group of ppl
    Reply
  • bigdragon
    No wonder China has the 5090 so readily in stock everywhere! What are the American and European spies doing?!?!?! Clearly they're falling behind their Chinese competitors!!! Get in Jensen's bedroom and get us some GPUs!!!1!!1!
    Reply
  • TechieTwo
    Last week's news... which is no real news as spies have been seducing men for 100 years or more and it's never gonna change.
    Reply
  • S58_is_the_goat
    I did not have sexual relations with that woman...
    Reply
  • -Fran-
    hotaru251 said:
    "so....give us stock in company and we sweep this under bridge else we will be "forced" to take certain actions' - certain group of ppl
    I have a contrary view on the topic given the timing of the news, the election and how early Jensen was (or tried) to hire the PR firms about this. Jensen is not stupid, contrary to the present evidence, so there was preparation in the making depending on the political climate. Or, in other words, that has already been done but the one holding the keys to the cell has changed.

    I won't delve deeper than that, but I guess that is broad enough to paint the picture?

    And I am honestly curious as to what the board will do about this.

    On one hand, no one can deny Jensen is the goose laying the golden eggs for nVidia, but on the other, if he goes down, the stock goes with him (liabilities, reparation, lawsuits, etc).

    Quite an interesting conundrum for the board of directors.

    Regards.
    Reply
  • derekullo
    SpyLady: Mr Huang you are so handsome ... now tell me again how 3d stacked NAND works and what materials are used in the interconnects between layers?
    Huang: I know you are a spy!
    SpyLady: Why would you accuse me of such a vile and despicable thing!
    Huang: In approximately 0% of my past encounters has anyone ever asked me about 3d stacked NAND !
    Reply
  • usertests
    S58_is_the_goat said:
    I did not have sexual relations with that woman...
    I had sexual relations with that woman, but I did not export that GPU to China!
    Reply
  • bigdragon
    -Fran- said:
    On one hand, no one can deny Jensen is the goose laying the golden eggs for nVidia, but on the other, if he goes down, the stock goes with him (liabilities, reparation, lawsuits, etc).

    Quite an interesting conundrum for the board of directors.
    One thing I've really noticed since the pandemic is that corporate executive leadership has turned into Game of Thrones or Hunger Games-like competitions. The goal has shifted from recruiting the best people towards recruiting people who won't threaten or win confidence to replace the CEO. This has been very prevalent in media companies -- Disney in particular.

    I don't think Jensen has anything to worry about. He'll take a PR hit the same way Musk did with his rally salute. There is nobody waiting in the bullpen to take his place, or nobody the board is going to trust enough to replace him.
    Reply
  • dion_
    usertests said:
    I had sexual relations with that woman, but I did not export that GPU to China!

    I acknowledge that removing my leather jacket in the presence of another woman constituted a serious breach of marital trust. I accept full responsibility.
    Reply
  • vinay2070
    bigdragon said:
    One thing I've really noticed since the pandemic is that corporate executive leadership has turned into Game of Thrones or Hunger Games-like competitions. The goal has shifted from recruiting the best people towards recruiting people who won't threaten or win confidence to replace the CEO. This has been very prevalent in media companies -- Disney in particular.

    I don't think Jensen has anything to worry about. He'll take a PR hit the same way Musk did with his rally salute. There is nobody waiting in the bullpen to take his place, or nobody the board is going to trust enough to replace him.
    Agree and I hate to say this but nvidia is not nvidia without Huang... more so than AMD is not AMD without Lisa Su. Huang is not just a mastermind, but a cunning, super hard working mastermind. Thats hard to beat.
    Reply