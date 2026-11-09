Less than 24 hours after he admitted to having an affair with Alice Huang, a Megaspeed executive suspected of being a Chinese spy, Nvidia CEO Jensen Huang has been asked to appear before the House Select Committee on China. The Committee issued a letter today, signed by Rep. Brian J. Mast (R-FL), Rep. John Moolenaar (R-MI), and Rep. Eric A. Crawford (R-AK). An X post featuring the letter states that the letter "expresses concerns over NVIDIA’s security protocols against foreign adversary espionage and Mr. Huang’s reported ties to a Chinese intelligence-linked executive of a Singapore-based data center company."

ICYMI: Chairman @RepMoolenaar, Chairman @RepBrianMast, and Chairman @RepRickCrawford have sent a letter to NVIDIA CEO @JensenHuang asking him to appear before their three committees this month. The letter expresses concerns over NVIDIA’s security protocols against foreign adversary espionage and Mr. Huang’s reported ties to a Chinese intelligence-linked executive of a Singapore-based data center company.November 9, 2026

"Dear Mr. Huang: We are writing to request that you appear before our committees for a joint, closed-door briefing on NVIDIA’s security protocols against foreign adversary espionage and your interactions with a publicly reported People’s Republic of China (PRC) intelligence asset: Megaspeed executive Alice Huang," the letter begins.

It goes on to say that recent reports surrounding the affair "raise significant national security concerns regarding the PRC’s access to sensitive U.S. technology and information. "The issue of PRC infiltration and access to cutting-edge U.S. technology is core to the investigative work of our three committees this Congress. It is vital that Congress determines the extent to which U.S. national security has been placed at risk."

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The closed-door hearing is set for November 18, 2026; whether Huang will attend remains unclear. The letter also allows for Huang to set an alternative date during while the 119th Congress is still in session.

On Sunday, Huang admitted to having an affair with Alice Huang, a former executive of Singapore-based Megaspeed. It is alleged that the latter was recruited by China's Ministry of State Security to gather information and help China get its hands on Nvidia's AI GPUs, the most powerful of which are banned from export to the country by Washington. Megaspeed has been accused of smuggling $2 billion of AI chips into China.

In a statement to Nvidia employees, Jensen Huang said, "To my colleagues at NVIDIA, I owe my family and all of you an apology. I was unfaithful to my wife. My actions hurt her and our children. There is no excuse for what I did. I am deeply sorry." As Huang's statement noted, Nvidia has opened an independent investigation into its CEO's conduct regarding the national security concerns the story has laid bare. The board of directors stated, "While the Board has no reason to believe that either national security or NVIDIA secrets were compromised, the Board's inquiry will examine all available information."

Nvidia shares dropped by around 5% in early trading, but have since recovered some of their losses. The company has rocketed to a market capitalization of over $4 trillion as the global hardware leader of the AI boom. Its powerful GPUs are in high demand for both the training of AI models and inference.

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