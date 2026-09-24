Nvidia CEO says 'we have to shut the labs down' if AI experiments are unsafe — Jensen cites civil and criminal liability over rogue agents, but says frontier AI lab fears are a 'distraction,' not a call for regulation

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Huang was clear that he's not opposed to regulation but calls what's currently happening a "distraction."

Nvidia CEO Jensen Huang
(Image credit: Getty Images)

Nvidia CEO Jensen Huang has a simple solution for frontier labs like OpenAI and Anthropic that have recently called for increased regulation for their models — "we have to shut the labs down," Huang said in an interview with The New York Times' Ezra Klein. Huang's comments are pragmatic ones, stating that if frontier labs can't contain their experiments, those experiments must end.

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Jake Roach
Jake Roach
Senior Analyst, CPUs

Jake Roach is the Senior CPU Analyst at Tom’s Hardware, writing reviews, news, and features about the latest consumer and workstation processors.

13 Comments Comment from the forums
  • Rabohinf
    Define "unsafe."
    Reply
  • S58_is_the_goat
    Rabohinf said:
    Define "unsafe."
    If it lowers profits then its unsafe.
    Reply
  • kevin5446
    Even if they were 100% sure that there is a 50% + chance of AI ending the human race, I don't think a single company in the world would actually stop their AI models.
    Reply
  • UnforcedERROR
    kevin5446 said:
    Even if they were 100% sure that there is a 50% + chance of AI ending the human race, I don't think a single company in the world would actually stop their AI models.
    What's the quote?

    "The risk I took was calculated, but boy am I bad at math."
    Reply
  • Findecanor
    To me it feels as if "Big Tech" CEO's talk about AI safety is mostly just maneuvering so as to preempt the grass-root AI safety movement from gaining influence.
    Reply
  • Buzdalys
    UnforcedERROR said:
    What's the quote?

    "The risk I took was calculated, but boy am I bad at math."
    No, the quote is "some of you may die, but it's a sacrifice i am willing to make"
    Reply
  • 230957User
    Admin said:
    In a recent interview, Nvidia CEO Jensen Huang said that if frontier labs have unsafe models, they should shut the labs down, calling the current calls for regulation a "distraction."

    Nvidia CEO says 'we have to shut the labs down' if AI experiments are unsafe : Read more
    The Australian Government has joined the chat
    Reply
  • -Fran-
    Come on people, you can't read?

    This is the relevant part and I'm making it as obvious as possible:

    The shareholder, the liabilities — it could be civil liabilities, it could be criminal liabilities. I mean, the liability’s incredible.

    He gives no rat buttocks about all of humanity or the "common well-being".

    The meme about the apocalypse and the fella saying "we lost everything that day, but the value for shareholders was amazing!". That's Jensen in that quote.

    Regards.
    Reply
  • ejolson
    I suspect the goal of the AI companies is to have regulations passed that limit access to GPU hardware and AI accelerators on the grounds that AI is too dangerous for ordinary people to have hardware that could run a frontier model.

    Right now it's not a problem because the AI companies already bought up all the RAM, GPUs and flash memory. In the future co-design could lead to models and hardware that are affordable to average people. This would ruin the current business models of Anthropic and OpenAI.
    Reply
  • Bumstead
    "Moar AI!" said the man who's already too rich from it.
    Reply