Following the resignation of former CEO Jensen Huang, there are warnings that important Nvidia employees are planning to leave if the company doesn’t reinstate him. According to the Wall Street Journal, an employee sent an internal letter to the top executives and board of directors stating that “failure to reinstate Jensen Huang as chief executive could lead to the loss of ‘irreplaceable talent.’” Huang resigned last week amidst a firestorm of reports about an affair with Megaspeed executive Alice Huang, a further affair with VP of health care Kimberly Powell, and allegations the former relationship may have facilitated chip smuggling into China.

According to WSJ’s sources, director of developer technology Nader Khalil wrote the letter, urging that Huang be reinstated as CEO, lest the company lose loyal and important employees. The letter’s recipients, according to WSJ, comprised roughly 60 direct reports and the 10 members of the board, and Khalil warned that “Irreplaceable talent at Nvidia is now contemplating departing.”

The internal letter, along with the standwithjensen.com open letter to reinstate him, shows how important Huang is to the employees of Nvidia. Without the key long-term employees, which the company heavily depends on, progress could halt, or possibly regress, as Nvidia would lose the employees who have worked on and built the architectures and systems that make Nvidia what it is, along with their leader, Huang — who has recently stated that he would be honored to come back as CEO .

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The open letter, signed by multiple Nvidia current and former employees, and tech CEOs and investors, states that employees are concerned that Huang was ousted unfairly and without due process, expressing that the employees do not have “access to the board’s private deliberations,” and that they have not been shown evidence that Alice Huang was indeed a spy, which even US intelligence doesn’t have solid evidence of. The open letter demands that Huang be reinstated as CEO while ensuring an independent investigation and a fair hearing, including providing a “specific, evidence-based explanation” of why Nvidia shouldn’t keep Huang as CEO — with Huang scheduled to appear before a House of Foreign Affairs panel concerning his affairs with the alleged spy.

Despite the letter, the support of other Silicon Valley CEOs, and even President Trump , Nvidia is still not considering bringing Huang back as CEO. Nvidia is the hottest AI hardware company at the moment, and its employees are highly desirable not only within the US, but possibly China as well. China surely wouldn’t mind getting its hands on a few key employees, who, if they choose to leave, are likely not going to have a hard time finding another job.

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