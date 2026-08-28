Nvidia gears up its influence in Washington, forming PAC — tells employees that decisions Congress makes over the coming years could have substantial consequences for the AI industry, according to report

When you serve a barely regulated emerging market worth trillions of dollars, you have to gear up your presence in politics beyond what usual lobbying or government affairs can do. This is exactly what Nvidia is doing by establishing its employees' federal political action committee (PAC), which will fund politicians whose positions are favorable to Nvidia's interests, reports Bloomberg.

The Nvidia employees PAC — which was registered with the Federal Election Commission on Thursday — will receive voluntary contributions from eligible Nvidia employees, who can provide up to $5,000 per year. The PAC will be permitted to contribute to federal candidates from both parties as well as party committees that express positions which align well with Nvidia's own goals, particularly in the fields of AI regulations, export controls, education, infrastructure spending, and workforce policy, just to name a few.

Nvidia reportedly told employees eligible to participate that decisions Congress makes over the coming years could have substantial consequences for the AI industry and everyday use of the technology. The company also noted that policymakers have increasingly focused on its industry and that decisions made in Washington affect both Nvidia's business and its customers' ability to obtain and deploy its technologies.

Latest Videos From Tom's Hardware Watch full video here:

Nvidia has already substantially expanded its political operation. The company has spent more than $2.5 million on federal lobbying this year, an increase compared with the same period last year, according to lobbying disclosures seen by Bloomberg. In June, Nvidia hired Bruce Andrews, who previously headed government affairs at Intel and served as deputy secretary at the U.S. Commerce Department in Obama's government, as chief external affairs officer. In addition, Nvidia has hired five external Washington lobbying and government-relations firms to advocate for the company on a range of issues, including AI and trade policy, among others. The company also donated $1 million to the Trump Vance Inaugural Committee in January 2025.

Nvidia needs a PAC because lobbying and campaign contributions serve different purposes. The company can spend corporate money to lobby lawmakers, but it generally cannot use corporate treasury funds to contribute directly to federal candidates. Meanwhile, a company-sponsored PAC has a legal mechanism to collect voluntary contributions from eligible employees and direct that money to candidates and party committees from either party.

Meanwhile, unlike individual campaign contributions, donations made by the PAC will be publicly disclosed and subject to spending limits that do not increase with inflation. Furthermore, corporate PACs face growing resistance from lawmakers, according to Bloomberg. More than 270 House and Senate candidates have pledged to reject corporate PAC contributions this election cycle, the highest number since End Citizens United began promoting the commitment in 2018, Bloomberg claims. However, it is unclear whether these 270 are serious major-party nominees or current members of Congress, or some of the thousands of declared congressional candidates.

Nvidia is hardly alone in increasing spending on its influence in Washington, as most high-tech companies, now joined by AI giants, tend to spend millions on government relations and lobbying. The establishment of the PAC just highlights Nvidia's growing dependence on policies set in Washington.

Stay On the Cutting Edge: Get the Tom's Hardware Newsletter Get Tom's Hardware's best news and in-depth reviews, straight to your inbox. Contact me with news and offers from other Future brands Receive email from us on behalf of our trusted partners or sponsors

Follow Tom's Hardware on Google News, or add us as a preferred source, to get our latest news, analysis, & reviews in your feeds.