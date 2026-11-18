Nvidia today held its first all-hands meeting since the resignation of co-founder and former CEO Jensen Huang. According to Wired, interim CEO Colette Kress offered more money and equity on a faster-than-expected schedule to calm staffers' nerves.



"So I’m here to tell you, the best thing that we want to do is to take care of each and every single employee that is here and to make sure that you feel good about this company and you do not worry about your comp,” Wired reports Kress said.



The pay and equity bumps are set for December, far ahead of the company's normal raise cycle. Kress said that compensation and more clarity from the board were the most common topics in questions submitted ahead of the meeting.



Keeping current employees happy will be one of Kress' most important short-term challenges. One director-level employee has already written to the board and top executives, warning that failure to reinstate Jensen Huang as chief executive could lead to the loss of ‘irreplaceable talent.’

A potential exodus of talent could also spook investors, despite standout earnings on Thursday. A leadership crisis could make the company seem less stable, and Huang had placed himself as the anchor point for many decisions and the company's overall vision.



Huang has expressed interest in returning to Nvidia, saying he would be "honored" to lead the company again if asked by the board. The board was clear in yesterday's earnings call that it did not intend to bring Huang back, though there is reportedly a pro-Huang faction.



Nvidia cofounder Chris Malachowsky was also on the call, explaining that the company lives its values rather than simply plastering them on posters.



“We’re going to be fine,” he said.

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