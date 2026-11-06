Nvidia tightens tracking of AI GPUs in Southeast Asia as Chinese chip smuggling draws scrutiny, report claims — cloud providers must join monitoring program to qualify for official partner status

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Nvidia mandates GPU tracking for Southeast Asian cloud partners seeking official status

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Southeast Asia computing providers are now reportedly required to register with Nvidia's Fleet Intelligence tracking system if they want to become official Nvidia Cloud Partners (NCPs). The move, according to Bloomberg, is aimed at giving the chipmaker another way to monitor where its AI accelerators are deployed, as Washington grows increasingly frustrated with restricted hardware finding its way into China through regional smuggling networks. Nvidia was not immediately available for comment.

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Newton Gitonga
Newton Gitonga
Freelance Writer

Newton Gitonga is a tech journalist covering gadgets, PC hardware, AI, data centers, and the wider tech industry. His interest in technology started early, taking apart things around the house to see how they worked, often to his dad’s frustration. His curiosity sometimes got the better of him, including a few failed attempts to fix laptops, one of them a gifted Dell XPS. He has previously written for Notebookcheck, ZyCrypto, CoinCentral, and Crypto News Flash.