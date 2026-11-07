Nvidia's Jensen Huang officially called to Congress due to reports of a Chinese spy plot — officials mention growing concerns over national security

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Nvidia CEO Jensen Huang is a man who likely attends numerous meetings, and today one more was added to his busy schedule. The U.S. Congress wants to have a closed-door chat with Huang over mounting concerns about national security. The congressmen bidding for his time say last week's report spurred the move that he may be the target of espionage by a reported Chinese asset: Megaspeed exec Alice Huang (family unrelated).

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Bruno Ferreira
Bruno Ferreira
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Bruno Ferreira is a contributing writer for Tom's Hardware. He has decades of experience with PC hardware and assorted sundries, alongside a career as a developer. He's obsessed with detail and has a tendency to ramble on the topics he loves. When not doing that, he's usually playing games, or at live music shows and festivals.

2 Comments Comment from the forums
  • alrighty_then
    If intel says she is a spy it's probably true as a gov of millions will have spies all over, especially going after someone like Jensen. However...honeypot....not so sure. I see her in photos - real ones not her face filtered ones - and she's not attractive enough to lure a billionaire.
    Reply
  • usertests
    alrighty_then said:
    If intel says she is a spy it's probably true as a gov of millions will have spies all over, especially going after someone like Jensen. However...honeypot....not so sure. I see her in photos - real ones not her face filtered ones - and she's not attractive enough to lure a billionaire.
    The No Fun Allowed Team will shut down this line of discussion eventually.

    I'll just say: How's Lori Huang holding up? And you should see the example of Billionaire Bezos.
    Reply