Nvidia's Jensen Huang officially called to Congress due to reports of a Chinese spy plot — officials mention growing concerns over national security

Nvidia CEO Jensen Huang is a man who likely attends numerous meetings, and today one more was added to his busy schedule. The U.S. Congress wants to have a closed-door chat with Huang over mounting concerns about national security. The congressmen bidding for his time say last week's report spurred the move that he may be the target of espionage by a reported Chinese asset: Megaspeed exec Alice Huang (family unrelated).

The meeting was set up by Republican House representatives John Moolenaar, Brian Mast, and Rick Crawford, respective Chairs of the House committees on China, Foreign Affairs, and Intelligence. In the House's letter on the matter, the lawmakers say the aforementioned reports "raise significant national security concerns" about China gaining access to U.S. technology and information.

The previously reported claim is that Alice Huang is a Chinese plant in Singaporean data center outfit Megaspeed, siphoning information to Beijing. The Wall Street Journal (WSJ) further claims that she was recruited by Chinese authorities due to her existing relationship with Jensen Huang.

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Megaspeed reportedly bought and continues to buy billions' worth of Nvidia's chips, according to The New York Times (NYT), and stands accused by the Department of Commerce since 2024 of smuggling $2 billion worth of advanced silicon to China.

The backdrop for the situation is that the U.S. has long-standing export controls blocking Nvidia and AMD's most advanced AI accelerator chips from reaching China, among a number of other nations. The allegations were first published last week in the NYT, and are reportedly sourced from unnamed U.S. intelligence officials.

The House says the purpose of the briefing with Jensen Huang is to discuss "Nvidia's security protocols against foreign adversary espionage and [his] interactions with [...] Alice Huang." According to the NYT, the CEO never got a "defensive briefing," essentially a warning for potential targets of foreign espionage, to acquaint them with signs of such activities.

The publication notes that intelligence officials often hesitate to inform potential targets of espionage, as doing so may make the spy aware they're being investigated. The NYT adds that President Trump was briefed on the situation surrounding Megaspeed and Alice Huang a year ago, but chose not to act on it.

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According to the WSJ, Singaporean authorities opened their own probe into Megaspeed, and even reportedly questioned Alice Huang directly. However, an official response from the country told the WSJ that it "does not implement unilateral export controls imposed by foreign jurisdictions," adding that while it's investigating Megaspeed, it's not targeting Alice Huang herself or inspecting her claimed ties with Jensen Huang or China.

The Singaporean does note that the country has "a zero-tolerance stance" on commercial fraud, pointing out that it's charged four companies and four individuals over such wrongdoings, and that they may face up to 20 years in prison.

Meanwhile, Taiwan is also seemingly keeping a close eye on Alice Huang, by inspecting her visits to the nation. The WSJ says that the country's authorities are probing her involvement with China and have her under physical surveillance.

As for Nvidia, the company seemingly reposted today the same comments it offered us last week, stating that "meetings with customers are part of a CEO's job; Jensen talks with thousands of customer executives every year." The firm adds that "[its] regional cloud customers receive ordinary business information — not sensitive NVIDIA trade secrets — and zero information relevant to national security."

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